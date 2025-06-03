Mauritius vs Zimbabwe Prediction and Betting Tips | June 4th 2025

Mauritius will take on Zimbabwe at Free State Toyota Stadium in the COSAFA Cup on Wednesday. Who will succeed defending champions Angola? The answer will emerge at the end of the 24th edition, which is set to kick off this week.

Mauritius vs Zimbabwe Preview

Mauritius are making their return to the annual association football competition after missing the previous edition in 2024. They will enter this tournament on the back of a 115th FIFA ranking, which seems unimpressive. However, six of the 14 participating teams rank below Mauritius, with guest team Morocco ranking highest, 12th in the world.

Club M ' s best record in the competition includes two quarter-final finishes. They had a memorable performance in 2004 when they defeated South Africa 2-0 in the first round to reach the quarterfinals. However, Mauritius don’t appear to be in great shape at the moment, as they have recorded just one win in their last 12 outings.

Trending

Zimbabwe took part in the previous edition in 2024 but failed to progress beyond the group stage after finishing third in Group B. They come into this edition on the back of a FIFA ranking of 178th – the lowest among all 14 teams. However, they have prevailed in their last three clashes with Mauritius, winning twice at home and once away.

The Warriors are veterans of this competition, as they are the second most successful side with six titles behind Zambia on seven. However, they are not considered as one of the top favourites of this edition, going by their current form. Zimbabwe are winless in their last six matches in all competitions, losing three times.

Mauritius vs Zimbabwe Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Mauritius have drawn once and lost four times in their last five matches against Zimbabwe.

Mauritius have scored twice and conceded 13 goals in their last five clashes with Zimbabwe.

Mauritius have scored three goals and conceded seven in their last five matches.

Zimbabwe have scored six times and conceded six times in their last five matches in all competitions.

Mauritius have drawn twice and lost thrice in their last five matches, while Zimbabwe have drawn thrice and lost twice. Form Guide: Mauritius – D-L-L-L-D, Zimbabwe – D-D-L-D-L.

Mauritius vs Zimbabwe Prediction

Both teams are struggling for form based on their recent performances. However, this is a regional tournament that comes with a different motivation.

Mauritius boast a better FIFA ranking but Zimbabwe have more experience in the COSAFA Cup, which could be crucial.

Zimbabwe are the favorites based on their pedigree in the competition.

Prediction: Mauritius 1-2 Zimbabwe

Mauritius vs Zimbabwe Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Zimbabwe to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Zimbabwe to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Mauritius to score - Yes

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Kingsley Kobo Kingsley is a seasoned European and international football journalist at Sportskeeda who covers match previews. He holds a Bachelor’s degree. in Communication and has a mammoth 29 years of experience in the field, with his work being featured in the BBC, Al Jazeera, GOAL, Supersports, and more. He has also done the on-site coverage of six different editions of the Africa Cup of Nations and the FIFA World Cup once in 2006.



Kingsley’s interest in the game blossomed playing street football at nine years old, and ultimately went on to play football professionally as a defender. His favorite football team is Barcelona as he simply adores their ‘Tiki-Taka’ style of play, and their incredible 6-1 comeback win against PSG in the 2016-17 Champions League Round of 16 is his most memorable football match till date. His all-time favorite player is Lionel Messi and admires the style of play of Pep Guardiola’s teams.



Kingsley places a high emphasis on original content. Outside of European football, he also likes following the MLS, Liga MX, and the Brazilian Serie A. In his free time, Kingsley likes to listen to music and explore the world of photography. Know More