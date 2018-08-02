Reports: Max Meyer to become highest-paid player at Crystal Palace and more happenings

During transfer season, one day can seem like an eternity. Within hours, new rumours are born, new deals are agreed & dreams are fulfilled. Here's a run-through of some of the biggest transfer headlines concerning Premier League clubs.

Christian Pulisic to Liverpool? Maybe next season

Christian Pulisic

Jurgen Klopp likes Christian Pulisic and he hasn't been shy to express his opinions about the Dortmund start. Pulisic has two years left on his contract and Dortmund want to keep him there. However, talent like Pulisic attracts suitors and it's hard to say no sometimes. It was a similar situation with Naby Keita and Liverpool did the smart move of signing him a year in advance. The strategy worked to their advantage once. According to reports, it looks like Liverpool will be trying to use the same strategy to bring Pulisic to Anfield next season.

Chelsea & Tottenham battle it out to sign Aston Villa star

Jack Grealish & John Terry

Anyone who's been following the proceeding of this transfer window would have heard of Jack Grealish- Aston Villa's talisman. Because of his outstanding performances last year, he's been linked to a host of different top European clubs. However, no club has been linked with him as strongly as Tottenham have. Until today. According to today's newspaper headlines, Chelsea is trying to steal him from right under Tottenham's nose. It's believed that it will take a fee of nearly £20 million to sign him. It's also believed that John Terry- who played with Grealish last season- who advised Chelsea to do all that they can to secure his signature. Grealish impressed everyone with his performances last season. He got three goals and six assists to his name in 22 games.

Max Meyer to become highest-paid player at Crystal Palace

Max Meyer

Believe it or not, Meyer is going to be earning £170,000 per week. A deal between both the parties has been agreed in principle. Palace are just waiting for Meyer's international clearance to come through to announce the deal to the public. Meyer may have come to Palace as a free agent but his wages have got everyone talking. The signing of Meyer may do the club a lot more damage to the club than good. Meyer's wages are a point of contention and surely, when Zaha undergoes new contract-talks, he's going to be using Meyer's wages as a benchmark to secure a bumper-deal for himself. Or, use it as a means to move elsewhere.

Mourinho is ready to let Martial go

Anthony Martial

Anthony Martial- what a transfer window he is having. At the very beginning of the window, his agent came out into the open to reveal his client's desire to leave the club. But then, from the looks of things, everything cooled down at United and Martial was getting ready to stay. The events of this week have muddled everything up again. He left the squad to be with his wife for the birth of their son. However, he didn't return to the club back on time and that's got the papers speculating about his future again. Martial tried to clear the air with his tweet stating that he's heading back to United. The management at United is still levying a £180,000 fine for his lack of discipline. But reports have emerged which state that Mourinho is frustrated by Martial's character and is ready to let him leave the club. Martial is not short of suitors. It's reported that Chelsea, Tottenham & Bayern Munich are all interested in signing him. United, however, remain reluctant to sell him to an immediate Premier League rival and would prefer to do business with a club that's located out of England. Whoever's interested in signing him will have to cough up a fee that's around the £70 million mark.