“Maybe in 10 years?” - Cristiano Ronaldo provides hilarious answer when asked about retirement

Superstar forward Cristiano Ronaldo has revealed when he will bring his glorious professional career to an end. The ageless Portuguese star is in his 22nd year as a professional and remains one of the world's most impactful players in his position.

Cristiano Ronaldo enjoyed a hugely successful time in Europe, where he played for Sporting Lisbon, Manchester United, Real Madrid and Juventus and his national team. He then moved to Saudi Arabia at the start of 2023 to join Al-Nassr, and his move to the Gulf nation has been a resounding success on and off the pitch.

Now in the twilight of his stellar career, many have been curious as to when he may possibly decide to hang up his boots. The 38-year-old revealed in an interview reported by renowned journalist Fabrizio Romano, that he may play for another ten years.

“The moment I feel I’m done, I'll retire… maybe in 10 years?!”.

Cristiano Ronaldo made his professional bow for Sporting Lisbon in 2002, aged just 17 at the time. The talent of the Portuguese forward was quickly spotted by Sir Alex Ferguson in a friendly, and Manchester United signed him at 18 in 2003 for around £12 million.

The superstar went on to represent the English side with distinction, becoming one of the best players in the world at the club. Six years later, he moved to Spain to join Real Madrid, where he became arguably the best player in world football, breaking multiple records at the club.

Ronaldo moved to Juventus in 2018 before returning to Manchester United three years later. He joined Al-Nassr in 2023, and has maintained a high level in Saudi as he scored 54 goals in the year.

Cristiano Ronaldo confident of Saudi League quality

Upon his arrival in Saudi in January 2023, Cristiano Ronaldo made it clear that he believed that the league could become one of the world's best. As reported by Romano, the 38-year-old maintains the same stance as he believes that the league is better than the French Ligue 1.

“Saudi League is not worst than Ligue1”.

“Saudi Pro League is more competitive than Ligue1, I can say that after one year spent there”.

"We are better than French league already now”.

The Saudi authorities have done well in the past six months to attract some of the biggest names from Europe to their clubs. The likes of Neymar, Karim Benzema, Riyad Mahrez, Sadio Mane and N'Golo Kante all ply their trades in the league.

Multiple UEFA Champions League winners, two Ballon d'Or winners, multiple African Footballers of the Year and several others are in the league. The Saudi league is still looking to add top stars such as Mohamed Salah and Kevin De Bruyne in the coming transfer windows.