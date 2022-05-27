“Maybe pull his beard” – Frank Leboeuf offers interesting response on how Liverpool can stop Real Madrid talisman Karim Benzema

Former France defender Frank Leboeuf has offered some interesting advice to Liverpool on how to stop Real Madrid superstar Karim Benzema. The two sides are set to clash in the UEFA Champions League final on May 28 at the Stade de France.

Benzema has enjoyed a season of his life so far, scoring 44 goals in 45 appearances across competitions, including 15 strikes in 11 European encounters.

The 34-year-old has arguably dragged Real Madrid into Saturday's final in Paris. He scored a 17 minute hat-trick against Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in the Round of 16. He also scored four goals against Chelsea in the quarter-finals and three times across an extraordinary tie against Manchester City in the semi-finals.

The Athletic UK @TheAthleticUK



🏅 Karim Benzema (



27 goals & 12 assists in 32 games isn't even the full story – his influence on Vinicius Junior is profound & he often carries the team’s entire attack on his shoulders



#TAUKAwards | @realmadriden 𝗣𝗹𝗮𝘆𝗲𝗿 𝗼𝗳 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝗲𝗮𝘀𝗼𝗻 | 𝗟𝗮 𝗟𝗶𝗴𝗮🏅 Karim Benzema ( @Benzema 27 goals & 12 assists in 32 games isn't even the full story – his influence on Vinicius Junior is profound & he often carries the team’s entire attack on his shoulders 𝗣𝗹𝗮𝘆𝗲𝗿 𝗼𝗳 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝗲𝗮𝘀𝗼𝗻 | 𝗟𝗮 𝗟𝗶𝗴𝗮🏅 Karim Benzema (@Benzema)27 goals & 12 assists in 32 games isn't even the full story – his influence on Vinicius Junior is profound & he often carries the team’s entire attack on his shoulders#TAUKAwards | @realmadriden https://t.co/Xfqt7qf50K

Leboeuf was asked how anyone could stop the on-fire centre-forward on ESPN FC's YouTube channel. He compared his experience of trying to stop Brazil superstar Ronaldo in the 1998 World Cup final. The former Chelsea centre-back stated:

“You know that question has been asked to me in '98 about Ronaldo. I say, just pray that it works and it did work. Sometimes I think you can have a big day, I think you have to keep big pressure on him, the talent is there and at some point you’re going to have your friends to help you out. 1 v 1 you're going to suffer, he's going to have the ball and try to take you on."

He added:

"You have to respect that, accept it and make sure your friends are there covering him. But you have to be close to him, you have to pressure him and scare him in a good way, maybe pull his beard.”

Whether or not the Liverpool defence will take the World Cup winner's humerous advice on Saturday remains to be seen. However, the encounter promises to be a hugely entertaining game involving two of Europe's biggest clubs.

SPORTbible @sportbible Karim Benzema on the Champions League final: “In Liverpool, they think they have already won the match.” Karim Benzema on the Champions League final: “In Liverpool, they think they have already won the match.” https://t.co/Fr00SRTR65

Real Madrid talisman claims Liverpool "haven't changed much" since 2018 final

Saturday's clash in Paris is a rematch of the final five years ago in 2018. Back then, Zinedine Zidane's Real Madrid beat the Merseyside club 3-1 in Kyiv thanks to a goal from Benzema and a Gareth Bale brace.

Despite plenty of that Liverpool squad having now left the club, Benzema is still full of confidence about his team's chances of beating the Reds in Paris.

The Frenchman said (as quoted by The Liverpool Echo):

“They’re very good. They haven't changed much for the last four or five years. They have a good coach. But we have to focus on our own game."

Real Madrid also saw off Liverpool last season in the quarter-finals thanks to a 3-1 aggregate victory over the Premier League outfit.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Aditya Singh