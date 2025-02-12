“Maybe he could do that as well" - When David Moyes compared England star to Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi

Everton manager David Moyes suggested in 2022 that West Ham United attacker Jarrod Bowen could transform into a goalscoring forward like Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. The superstar duo have been the benchmark of excellence for almost two decades.

La Pulga and CR7 have redefined goalscoring and shown no signs of slowing down of late. The Portuguese currently plies his trade with Saudi club Al-Nassr, having moved to the Middle East in December 2022.

Cristiano Ronaldo has scored 82 goals from 90 games for the Riyadh-based club to date. Lionel Messi, meanwhile, has also been quite decisive for Inter Miami, registering 34 goals from 39 games.

Speaking in 2022, then-West Ham United manager Moyes insisted that Bowen should follow the example of the superstar duo in his career.

“Everyone who watched Jarrod can see his development, he looks faster and quicker, he understands a lot more tactically. If you think of all of the best wingers we’ve had, Ronaldos and Messis, nearly all of them became goalscorers and strikers. Maybe he could do that as well,” said Moyes.

While Jarrod Bowen hasn't hit the heights of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, he remains a key figure for the Hammers. The 28-year-old was in explosive form last season, registering 20 goals and 10 assists from 44 games across competitions. This season, the Englishman has scored seven goals and set up four more from 22 games across competitions.

How many goals have Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo scored in their career?

Cristiano Ronaldo is the only player to have registered more than 900 goals in his career. CR7 has scored 924 goals and set up 257 more from 1262 games across competitions for club and country.

The 39-year-old has scored 135 times in 217 games for Portugal, and is the leading goalscorer in men's international football. He has won 35 trophies in his career, including five Champions League titles, Euro 2016 and five Ballons d'Or.

Lionel Messi, meanwhile, has 850 goals and 379 assists to his name from 1083 games for club and country. The 37-year-old is Argentina's leading goalscorer, with 112 goals and 58 assists from 191 games.

La Pulga has won 46 trophies in his career and is the most successful player in the history of the game. Among the silverware in his packed trophy cabinet are four Champions League trophies and the coveted FIFA World Cup, along with eight Ballons d'Or.

