Maymol finds new players from Hero Senior Women's NFC

NEW DELHI: India Women's National Team Head coach Maymol Rocky and Goalkeeper coach Rajat Guha, both of whom are currently in Pasighat, Arunachal Pradesh to scout new talents for the upcoming National team camp, have already found "new players from different states" from the ongoing Hero Senior Women's National Football Championship 2019-20.

"I have noticed some players from different states who impressed me. Some of them will get a call-up for future National Team camps," Maymol informed www.the-aiff.com from Pasighat. “The National Championships have always provided the coaches with a vast pool of players for the National Teams,” she added. "But obviously after the inception of the Hero IWL, we now also have another platform to look for more players.”

"Majorly, we look at physical, mental, tactical, technical aspects of a player during scouting. During the closely fought matches, a player needs to show her character as well,” Maymol informed.

India Women's National Team goalkeeping coach Rajat Guha maintained “goalkeeping is a specialized position.”

“If someone has the required technical, tactical, physical and psychological skill set, we'll certainly call her to the next National Team camp,” he quipped. "We are mostly focusing on the technical and physical aspects as we can work on their tactical and psychological aspects later."

Meanwhile, hosts Arunachal Pradesh advanced to the quarterfinals along with seven other group toppers -- Railways, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Himachal Pradesh, Odisha, Jharkhand and defending champions Manipur.