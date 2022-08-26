Mazatlan vs America prediction, preview, team news and more | Liga MX 2022-23

Club America will travel to face Mazatlan FC this weekend

Mazatlan will welcome Club America to Estadio de Mazatlan in Liga MX Apertura on Saturday.

Mazatlan have slipped slightly below their finish from last season. After 10 games, they sit 13th in the Apertura standings with one game in hand. Victories against Guadalajara and Leon helped Canoneros make up lost ground, but their campaign suffered fresh setbacks following draws against Queretaro and Juarez.

Despite playing at home, Mazatlan are not billed as the favorites against high-flying Club America. However, they could draw inspiration from their 3-0 rout of Leon, who recently stopped America.

Club America are the team every other side currently wishes to avoid. They have been devouring opponents home and away, with a five-game winning streak to show for it. They sit fourth on 19 points, two shy of leaders Monterrey. Águilas could leap to the summit and extend their winning streak to six games if they succeed in Mazatlan. However, their last visit to the venue didn’t turn out to be a cakewalk. They endured a chastening 2-1 defeat, even with Mazatlan playing in 10 men following a red card.

Mazatlan will likely spare no effort to secure points against Club America as they might not succeed in doing so against their next opponent, Monterrey.

Mazatlan vs America Head-to-Head

Club America have been victorious four times in their last five clashes, with Mazatlan emerging as the winners once.

Mazatlan form guide (all competitions): D-D-W-W-L

America form guide (all competitions): W-W-W-W-W

Mazatlan vs America News

Mazatlan

Brian Rubio is expected to lead the attack despite his unending goal drought and pressure from the local press to replace him. New recruit Josué Colmán has not impressed thus far but could be given one more chance against America.

Injury: None.

Doubtful: None.

Suspension: None.

Unavailable: None.

America

Left winger Roger Martínez has been sidelined with a knee injury. Centre-forward Henry Martín will look to improve on his five-goal tally and four assists. No one else has done better for the team so far this term.

Injury: Roger Martínez.

Doubtful: None.

Suspension: None.

Unavailable: None.

Mazatlan vs America Predicted Xls

Mazatlan (4-2-3-1): Nicolas Vikonis, Bryan Colula, Nestor Vicente Vidrio, Oswaldo Alanis, Carlos Vargas, Jefferson Intriago, Alfonso Sanchez, Eduard Bello, Nicolas Benedetti, Andres Montano, Brian Rubio

America (3-5-2): Guillermo Ochoa (GK), Bruno Valdez, Emilio Lara, Sebastian Caceres, Jonathan Dos Santos, Pedro Aquino, Salvador Reyes, Alex Zendejas, Diego Valdes, Henry Martin, Jonathan Rodriguez

Mazatlan vs America Prediction

Both sides are attacking teams and play comfortably with pace. It’s unclear how they will adjust to each other’s game plan. However, the visitors will likely not park the bus.

Mazatlan are expected to eventually make the difference largely due to their determination to succeed at home.

Prediction: Mazatlan 1-0 America

