Mazatlan vs Club America Prediction and Betting Tips | October 24th 2025

Mazatlan will invite Club America to the Estadio de Mazatlan in Liga MX on Friday. The hosts have won just two of their 14 league games thus far and need to win their remaining three games to keep their play-in round hopes alive. The visitors need just one win to ensure a place in the Liguilla quarterfinals.

Cañoneros are winless in their last two games and were held to a 2-2 draw by Santos Laguna on Tuesday. Late drama ensued as Laguna overturned a one-goal deficit in the second half, and Facundo Almada scored a stoppage-time equalizer for the hosts.

The capital club met Puebla in their previous outing and registered a home win. All goals were scored in the second half, with Emiliano Gómez putting Puebla ahead in the 52nd minute. Brian Rodríguez equalized from the penalty spot in the 67th minute, and Ramón Juárez scored the decisive goal in stoppage time.

Mazatlan vs Club America Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams crossed paths 10 times in all competitions. As expected, the capital club have the upper hand in these meetings, recording eight wins. Cañoneros have one win, and one game has ended in a draw.

America registered 5-0 wins in their Apertura and Clausura phase meetings against the hosts last season.

The visitors have the joint-best defensive record in Liga MX this season, conceding 14 goals.

Mazatlan have registered two wins in the league this season, with both wins recorded at home.

America have seen over 2.5 goals in six of their last seven league games.

The last seven meetings between them have produced over 2.5 goals.

Mazatlan vs Club America Prediction

Cañoneros are unbeaten in their last three games, scoring two goals apiece in the last two, and will look to build on that form. They have failed to score in three of their last five meetings against the capital club, which is a cause for concern.

Águilas have won four of their last five league games, scoring 11 goals. Notably, they have scored at least five goals in three of their last six games in this fixture and are strong favorites.

Considering the visitors' dominance in this fixture and better defensive record, we back the capital club to register a comfortable win.

Prediction: Mazatlan 1-3 Club America

Mazatlan vs Club America Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Club America to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the first half - Yes

