Mazatlan vs Club America prediction, preview, team news and more | Liga MX 2022

Liga MX Clausura action returns this week as Mazatlan entertain Club America at the Estadio de Mazatlán on Wednesday.

The game was originally scheduled to take place during matchday two, so there are no other games in the league during the week.

Both clubs secured their first wins of the ongoing campaign in their previous outings. The hosts overcame Tijuana 2-0 on Saturday while Club America secured a hard-fought 3-2 away win at Santos Laguna. Bruno Valdez scored an own goal but redeemed himself in the second half with the winning strike from the penalty spot.

Mazatlan vs Club America Head-to-Head

The hosts were established in June 2020, so there have been just three meetings between the two sides so far. Club America have maintained a 100% record against their western rivals, conceding just one goal while scoring six.

They last met in Apertura action last September at Estadio Azteca with the game ending in a 2-0 win for Las Águilas.

Mazatlan form guide (Liga MX): W-L-L-L

Club America form guide (Liga MX): W-L-L-D

Mazatlan vs Club America Team News

Mazatlan

There are no reported injuries or suspensions for the Cañoneros ahead of this game.

Injuries: None

Doubtful: None

Suspension: None

Club America

Jorge Sanchez and Pedro Aquino face at least a couple of weeks and eight weeks on the sidelines with muscle and leg injuries respectively. Sebastián Cáceres is ruled out for at least three weeks with a collarbone injury. Meanwhile, Miguel Layún will return from a one-game suspension.

Injuries: Jorge Sanchez, Pedro Aquino, Sebastián Cáceres

Doubtful: None

Suspension: None

Mazatlan vs Club America Predicted XI

Mazatlan Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Nicolas Vikonis (GK); Jorge Padilla, Carlos Vargas, Ygor Nogueira, Nicolás Díaz; Jefferson Intriago, Roberto Meraz; Iván Jared Moreno, Nicolás Benedetti Roa, Jorge Zarate; Gonzalo Sosa

Club America Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Guillermo Ochoa (GK); Luis Fuentes, Jorge Meré, Bruno Valdez; Antonio Lopez, Karel Campos, Jordan Silva, Salvador Reyes; Alvaro Fidalgo, Richard Sanchez; Henry Martin

Mazatlan vs Club America Prediction

The hosts and the visiting side have endured similar outings in the league so far, scoring six goals in four games, while conceding nine and eight goals respectively.

Club America have never dropped points against the hosts and on the back of their first win of the campaign, they should be able to secure a narrow win here.

Prediction: Mazatlan 1-2 Club America

Edited by Peter P