Mazatlan vs Club America prediction, preview, team news and more | Liga MX 2020-21

Mazatlan host Club America at the Estadio de Mazatlan in the Liga MX this Friday.
Since their debut in the Mexican top-flight last summer, the Cañoneros have struggled to make an impression.
They finished in 14th position in this season's Apertura. Despite some improvements in the second part of their campaign, they have been plagued by inconsistency.
Against all the odds, the minnows pulled off a stunning 2-1 win away to Tigres UANL in their last match. Tomas Boy's men will aim to strike gold again.
Las Águilas have breathed new life into their campaign under experienced manager Santiago Solari, who took over the reigns from Miguel Herrera last December.
He was served a baptism of fire in his debut game, losing 1-0 to Monterrey, but has since changed the fortunes of the club.
They're currently just two points behind Cruz Azul in the Clausura standings and have won each of their last four games.
Mazatlan vs Club America Head-To-Head
In just three previous meetings between the sides, Club America have won twice against Mazatlan, only losing their first meeting in December 2019.
Earlier this season, the Mexico City-based outfit beat Mazatlan 3-1 at home.
Mazatlan Form Guide (all competitions): L-W-L-D-W
Club America Form Guide (all competitions): L-W-W-W-W
Mazatlan vs Club America Team News
Mazatlan
The home side have a clean bill of health going into the match and have all the key players available for selection too.
Injured: None
Suspended: None
Unavailable: None
Club America
The only concern for the Eagles is Nicolas Castillo, who's been out for a year with circulation problems. He is not expected to return before August this year.
Injured: Nicolas Castillo
Suspended: None
Unavailable: None
Mazatlan vs Club America Predicted XI
Mazatlan (4-4-2): Nicolas Vikonis; Jose Ortiz, Nestor Vidrio, Nicolas Diaz, Carlos Vargas; Daniel Amador, Israel Jimenez, Lorenzo Reyes, Giovanni Augusto; Camilo Sanvenzzo, Michael Rangel.
Club America (4-2-3-1): Guillermo Ochoa; Jorge Sanchez, Sebastian Caceres, Emanuel Aguilera, Luis Fuentes; Richard Sanchez, Pedro Aquino; Sebastian Cordova, Alvaro Fidalgo, Mauro Linez; Henry Martin.
Mazatlan vs Club America Predictions
After pulling off a huge upset with the defeat of Tigres in their last game, Mazatlan will be hoping to pick up another scalp.
However, their incosistency makes it hard to predict a win against a side as decorated as America.
It might be close, but we expect the visitors to claim all three points here.
Prediction: Mazatlan 0-2 Club America