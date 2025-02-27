Mazatlan vs Cruz Azul Prediction and Betting Tips | March 1, 2025

The Mexican Liga MX returns with a fresh set of fixtures as Mazatlan and Cruz Azul square off at the Estadio El Encanto on Saturday. The two sides last met in the Round of 16 of the Leagues Cup in August, with Victor Vucetich’s hosts claiming a shootout victory.

Anderson Duarte came up trumps for Mazatlan on Wednesday as he netted in the 39th minute to hand them a 1-0 victory over Monterrey at home. Before that, Vucetich’s side were on a four-game winless run, losing three, conceding seven and scoring three since the start of February.

Mazatlan have 11 points from their opening nine games of the Liga MX Clausura campaign to sit 11th in the standings, level on points with Guadalajara and Pumas.

Meanwhile, Cruz maintained their fine run of results last time out with a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Queretaro at the Estadio Olímpico Universitario.

Vicente Sanchez’s men have won all but one of their last eight games across competitions, with a 2-1 defeat to Tigres UANL on February 16 being the exception.

Cruz have picked up 17 points from nine matches o sit fifth in the standings, six points adrift of leaders Club Leon.

Mazatlan vs Cruz Azul Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Cruz have won five of their last 10 meetings with Mazatlan, losing two.

Cruz are unbeaten in seven of their nine Liga MX games this season, claiming five wins.

Mazatlan have lost one of their five home league games this season, winning two.

Mazatlan vs Cruz Azul Prediction

Considering previous meetings between Mazatlan and Cruz, expect a thrilling matchup with plenty of goalmouth action. Sanchez’s men are the more in-form side and should secure all three points.

Prediction: Mazatlan 1-2 Cruz

Mazatlan vs Cruz Azul Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Cruz to win

Tip 2: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have scored in four of their last five clashes.)

Tip 3: Over 2.5 - Yes (There have been at least three goals scored in four of their last five meetings.)

