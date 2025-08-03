Mazatlan vs San Diego FC Prediction and Betting Tips | August 5th 2025

Mazatlan and San Diego FC return to action in the Leagues Cup when they square off at the Snapdragon Stadium on Tuesday. Both sides have had a contrasting campaign so far, with the MLS outfit losing their two games.
Mazatlan picked up another huge result in the Leagues Cup as they secured a 2-0 victory over Houston Dynamo at the Shell Energy Stadium on Saturday.
Before that, Robert Siboldi’s men kicked off their cup campaign with a penalty-shootout victory over Los Angeles FC after a 1-1 stalemate in normal time at the BMO Stadium.
Mazatlan are unbeaten in six of their seven outings across all competitions since the start of pre-season, picking up five wins and one draw while scoring eight goals and keeping three clean sheets in that time.
While San Diego have enjoyed an outstanding inaugural MLS campaign so far, they have failed to replicate that form in the Leagues Cup, where they have lost their opening two matches.
Mikey Varas’ men kicked off the continental competition with a 3-2 defeat against Pachuca on July 30, three days before losing 2-1 against Tigres UANL at the Snapdragon Stadium.
San Diego will wrap up the Leagues Cup group stage phase on Tuesday before taking on Sporting Kansas City in MLS, where they currently sit top of the Western Conference table with 46 points from 25 matches.
Mazatlan vs San Diego FC Head-To-Head and Key Numbers
- This will be the first-ever meeting between Mazatlan and San Diego, and both sides will be looking to begin their rivalry on a positive note.
- San Diego have failed to win four of their last five games across all competitions, losing three and picking up one draw since July 17.
- Mazatlan are unbeaten in five of their last six away matches in all competitions, claiming four wins and one draw since the start of pre-season.
- San Diego have managed just one win from their six home games since the start of July while losing four and picking up one draw in that time.
Mazatlan vs San Diego FC Prediction
San Diego have struggled to impose themselves in the Leagues Cup and will look to go down swinging ahead of their return to MLS action.
Mazatlan have been tough to beat this season and we are backing them to claim a narrow victory at the Snapdragon Stadium.
Prediction: Mazatlan 2-1 San Diego FC
Mazatlan vs San Diego FC Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result - Mazatlan to win
Tip 2: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have scored in eight of San Diego’s last 10 outings)
Tip 3: Over 4.5 cards - Yes (There have also been at least five cards in four of San Diego’s last five games)