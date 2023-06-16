"Mbappe statpad session incoming", "10 goals, we will be there" - Fans react as France name XI to face Gibraltar

Fans are expecting a Kylian Mbappe masterclass as France play Gibraltar in a UEFA Euro 2024 qualifier on Friday (June 16). Les Bleus have named a strong Xi for the clash.

Brice Samba starts between the sticks for Didier Deschamps' team. Benjamin Pavard, Wesley Fofana, Ibrahima Konate, and Theo Hernandez are the four defenders.

Eduardo Camavinga, Aurelien Tchouameni, and Antoine Griezmann start in midfield. Mbappe and Kingsley Coman partner Olivier Giroud in the attck. Fans are expecting a masterclass from the French captain.

One of them wrote on Twitter:

"Mbappe late ballon d’or push with a 10 goal statpad session."

Another fan wrote on Twitter:

"Mbappe 10 goals, we will be there."

Yet another fan wrote:

"mbappe stat pad session inc."

The Les Bleus captain has so far scored 38 goals in 68 appearances for the national team in his career. Fans reacted as he started for France against Gibraltar. Here are some of the best Twitter reactions:

France captain Kylian Mbappe spoke about Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi

Through their legendary careers, Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi have set the benchmark for future generations. The two superstars are the best footballers of the modern era.

They have broken countless records on the pitch and are examples for future generations. Speaking about the legendary duo, Mbappe recently told la Gazzetta dello Sport:

“Things should be read differently. It happens perhaps every fifty years or more to have two players like Messi and Ronaldo at such levels for so long. We lived through an exceptional era and I hope the fans took advantage of it. I was lucky enough to play against Cristiano and then against and together with Leo: they are truly special. I learned a lot from them, especially with Messi in these two seasons. They wrote the history of football: they are eternal."

The Les Bleus captain, alongside Erling Haaland, is tipped to be Ronaldo and Messi's heir with the older superstars having moved away from European football.

