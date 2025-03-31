MC Alger vs Orlando Pirates Prediction and Betting Tips | April 1, 2025 

MC Alger and Orlando Pirates trade tackles in the first leg of the CAF Champions League quarter-final on Tuesday at the Ali La Point Stadium.

The hosts haven't been in action since sharing the spoils in a 2-2 home draw with Khenchela in the Algerian Ligue 1 a fortnight ago. They twice fluffed their lines in the first half, with Soufiane Bayazid and Akram Bouraz missing from 12 yards out.

Abdelkader Menezia and Mohamed Bangoura scored to give Alger a two-goal lead with 15 minutes remaining, but Hamid Djaouchi scored a late brace to ensure the spoils were shared.

Orlando, meanwhile, claimed a 2-1 home win over Mamelodi Sundowns in the South African Premiership. Relobohile Mafokeng scored a quick brace to give his side a two-goal lead by the fifth minute before Khuliso Mudau halved the deficit midway through the second half.

The Buccaneers now shift their focus to the continent, where they booked their spot in the last eight as Group C winners, while Alger qualified as runners-up in Group D.

Pyramids or FAR Rabat will face the winner of this tie in the semi-final.

MC Alger vs Orlando Pirates Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first meeting between the two sides.

MCA have scored at least twice in six of their last seven games across competitions.

Orlando have won one of their last five away games, losing two.

MCA are unbeaten in seven home games, winning four.

Four of the Pirates' six games in the CAF Champions League this season have had goals at both ends.

MCA's last four games have seen both sides score.

MC Alger vs Orlando Pirates Prediction

Alger have won the CAF Champions Legaue just once, with their sole win coming in 1976. The Doyen won their first league title in 14 years last season and are well on course to defend their crown.

Orlando claimed a morale-boosting victory over Mamelodi Sundowns last time out to boost their domestic title hopes. Furthermore, Jose Riveiro's side have faced Algerian opposition this season and claimed victory home and away against CR Belouizdad. Their shock away win over Egyptian giants Al Ahly in the group stage could also boost their confidence.

Expect the hosts to claim a narrow win with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Alger 2-1 Orlando

Tip 1 - Alger to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

