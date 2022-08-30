Macarthur vs Wellington Phoenix prediction, preview, team news and more | Australian Cup 2022

Wellington Phoenix and Macarthur will battle for a place in the semifinal of the Australian Cup on Wednesday.

The hosts qualified for this stage courtesy of a comfortable 4-0 away victory over Modbury Jets in the last round. Lachlan Rose scored a brace to inspire his side to the win over the third-tier outfit.

Wellington Phoenix progressed at Melbourne City's expense with a 2-1 away win in the last round. Kosta Barbarouses and Ben Waine scored first-half goals to give the Yellow Army a comfortable lead, while Mathew Leckie scored a consolation goal in the 84th minute.

Macarthur vs Wellington Phoenix Head-to-Head

Wellington Phoenix have two wins from their five matches against Macarthur. Wednesday's hosts were victorious on one occasion, while two matches ended in a share of the spoils.

Their most recent meeting came in February. Reno Piscopo opened the scoring in the first half, while Jaushua Sotirio scored a second-half brace to inspire Wellington Phoenix to a 3-1 home win in league action.

Macarthur form guide: W-W

Wellington Phoenix form guide: W-W

Macarthur vs Wellington Phoenix Team News

Macarthur

There are no known injuries or suspension concerns for the home side to worry about.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

Wellington Phoenix

Alex Rufer is the only known injury concern for Wellington Phoenix. There are no suspension concerns for the visitors.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

Macarthur vs Wellington Phoenix Predicted XI

Macarthur Predicted XI (4-4-1-1): Nick Suman (GK); Moudi Najjar, Jonathan Aspropotamis, Tomislav Uskok, Matthew Millar; Al-Hassan Toure, Jerry Skotadis, Kearyn Baccus, Lachlan Rose; Anthony Carter, Daniel Arzani

Welington Predicted XI (4-4-2): Oliver Sail (GK); Sam Sutton, Joshua Laws, Scott Wootton, Callan Elliot; Bozhidar Kraev, Clayton Lewis, Nicholas Pennington, Benjamin Old; Kosta Barbarouses, Ben Waine

Macarthur vs Wellington Phoenix Prediction

Macarthur FC come into the game as slight favorites. However, Wellington Phoenix are capable of leaving Sydney with a victory.

The two sides are likely to play on the front foot, despite this being a crucial knockout game, which means that there may be plenty of goalmouth action at both ends.

Home advantage gives Mcathur a slight edge, although this represents their first major test in the competition, having played lower division opponents in the previous rounds. Wellington Phoenix showed great determination to register a shock win over Melbourne City in the previous round and we are backing their run to continue with a narrow victory.

Prediction: Mcarthur 1-2 Wellington Phoenix

