MCD vs NED Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Football Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Euro 2020 Match - June 21st, 2021

The Netherlands are back in action with their last game in Group C of UEFA Euro 2020 as they lock horns with North Macedonia at the Johan Cruyff Arena on Monday. The Dutch have already qualified for the knock-outs and are likely to make a few changes for this match.

North Macedonia are effectively playing for their pride this week and will be intent on proving a point against the Netherlands. The North Macedonians did trouble Austria and Ukraine and will need to put their best foot forward in this fixture.

The Netherlands, on the other hand, have finally found their feet under Frank de Boer and will want to maintain their brilliant record at Euro 2020. The Oranje are in an excellent position at the moment and hold the upper hand going into this game.

37-year old Goran Pandev has confirmed that the game tomorrow versus the Netherlands will be his final appearance for North Macedonia



Squads to choose from

North Macedonia (MCD)

Stole Dimitrievski, Risto Jankov, Damjan Siskovski; Ezgjan Alioski, Egzon Bejtulai, Visar Musliu, Kire Ristevski, Stefan Ristovski, Darko Velkovski, Gjoko Zajkov; Arijan Ademi, Enis Bardi, Darko Churlinov, Eljif Elmas, Feran Hasani, Tihomir Kostadinov, Boban Nikolov, Milan Ristovski, Stefan Spirovski; Daniel Avramovski, Goran Pandev, Marjan Radeski, Vlatko Stojanovski, Aleksandar Trajkovski, Ivan Tričkovski, Krste Velkovski

Netherlands (NED)

Marco Bizot, Tim Krul, Maarten Stekelenburg; Nathan Ake, Daley Blind, Matthijs de Ligt, Stefan de Vrij, Denzel Dumfries, Patrick van Aanholt, Joel Veltman, Owen Wijndal; Frenkie de Jong, Marten de Roon, Ryan Gravenberch, Davy Klaassen, Teun Koopmeiners, Quincy Promes, Jurriën Timber, Georginio Wijnaldum; Steven Berghuis, Luuk de Jong, Memphis Depay, Cody Gakpo, Donyell Malen, Wout Weghorst

Predicted Playing XIs

North Macedonia (MCD)

Stole Dimitrievski; Visar Musliu, Darko Velkovski, Stefan Ristovski; Ezgjan Alioski, Boban Nikolov, Arijan Ademi, Enis Bardhi, Eljif Elmas; Aleksandar Trajkovski, Goran Pandev

Netherlands (NED)

Maarten Stekelenburg; Matthijs de Ligt, Stefan de Vrij, Daley Blind; Patrick van Aanholt, Denzel Dumfries, Ryan Gravenberch, Frenkie de Jong, Georginio Wijnaldum; Memphis Depay, Luuk de Jong

Match Details

Match: North Macedonia (MCD) vs Netherlands (NED), UEFA Euro 2020 Group C match

Date: 21st June 2021 at 9:30 PM IST

Venue: Johan Cruyff Arena, Amsterdam

North Macedonia (MCD) vs Netherlands (NED) Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

The Netherlands have plenty of talent in their ranks and the fact that some of their best players have hit their peak holds them in good stead this month. Memphis Depay and Georginio Wijnaldum have been goal threats at Euro 2020 and are good picks for this team.

Denzel Dumfries has exceeded expectations at the Euros and is a must-have ahead of this game. The Dutch also have reliable technicians in Frenkie de Jong and Matthijs de Ligt and the duo will look to hold the fort both in midfield and in defence.

Goran Pandev is playing his last game for North Macedonia and will want to bow out with a few goals of his own in this game. The Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2 is for those players who are backing North Macedonia to pull off one of the most extraordinary upsets in their history.

Fantasy Suggestion #1

Stole Dimitrievski; Patrick van Aanholt, Matthijs de Ligt, Stefan de Vrij, Ezgjan Alioski; Frenkie de Jong, Georginio Wijnaldum (VC), Denzel Dumfries, Eljif Elmas; Memphis Depay (C), Goran Pandev

Captain: Memphis Depay (NED), Vice-Captain: Georginio Wijnaldum (NED)

Stole Dimitrievski; Patrick van Aanholt, Matthijs de Ligt, Ezgjan Alioski; Frenkie de Jong, Georginio Wijnaldum, Denzel Dumfries, Eljif Elmas, Aleksandar Trajkovski (VC); Memphis Depay, Goran Pandev (C)

Captain: Goran Pandev (MCD), Vice-Captain: Aleksandar Trajkovski (MCD)

