Mechelen vs Anderlecht Prediction and Betting Tips | October 9, 2022 

Mechelen will welcome Anderlecht to the AFAS-stadion on matchday 11 in the Jupiler League on Sunday.

The hosts are coming off a 3-0 defeat at Club Brugge last weekend. Ferran Jutgla, Eduard Sobol and Tajon Buchana scored to guide the defending champions to a comfortable win.

Anderlecht, meanwhile, fell to a 1-0 defeat against West Ham at home in the UEFA Europa Conference League. Gianluca Scamacca's 79th-minute goal was the difference between the two teams.

The Purple and White also suffered a loss against Sporting Charleroi at the same venue in league action last weekend. Ryota Morioka scored the winner 20 minutes into the second half.

The defeat left Anderlecht in tenth place in the standings, mounting the pressure on manager Felize Mazzu. Mechelen are two places below the visitors in the points table and have 11 points to show for their efforts after ten games.

Mechelen vs Anderlecht Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have clashed on 65 occasions. Anderlecht lead their opponents 33-14 in wins.

Their most recent meeting came in January this year, where Anderlecht claimed a 1-0 away win.

Anderlecht are on a three-game winless run away from home.

Mechelen have managed just one win from their last five games across competitions.

Six of Mechelen's last eight league games have produced at least three goals.

Mechelen have managed just one win in their last eight games against Anderlecht.

Mechelen vs Anderlecht Prediction

Anderlecht have been highly inconsistent this season, which has put their continental aspirations in jeopardy. Their performances in the Conference League have also been less than satisfactory, mouting pressure on manager Mazzu.

Failure to get a positive result on Sunday would see Anderlecht fall further behind in their quest to secure European football next season. Mechelen, meanwhile, have a shot at climbing above their visitors with a win, so the hosts will go all out to get maximum points.

Anderlecht are favourites here, but their inconsistency means they could be up for the taking. The spoils could be shared in a high-scoring encounter.

Prediction: Mechelen 2-2 Anderlecht

Mechelen vs Anderlecht Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Over 8.5 corners

