Mechelen vs Cercle Brugge Prediction and Betting Tips | December 23, 2022

The Belgian Jupiler League will return this weekend after a one-month FIFA World Cup break, with Mechelen hosting Cercle Brugge on Friday (December 23).

The hosts are coming off a 1-0 victory over Seraing at the same venue in the Belgian Cup on Tuesday (December 20). Kerim Mrabti's 58th-minute strike helped his team secure qualification for the next round.

Cercle Brugge, meanwhile, were eliminated by Gent in the same competition with a 2-0 away defeat. Both teams could not be separated after regular time, prompting extra time, where Hugo Cuypers and Malick Fofana's goals saw their team through.

The Groen en Zwart will now turn their attention to the league, where they sit in ninth spot, having garnered 25 points from 17 games. Mechelen are 13th with 18 points.

Mechelen vs Cercle Brugge Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have clashed on 59 times. Cercle have 21 wins to Mechelen's 26, while 12 games have ended in draws.

One of those draws came in their most recent meeting, a goalless stalemate in August.

Six of Mechelen's last seven league games have produced at least three goals.

Cercle were on a seven-game unbeaten run across competitions, winning six games before their defeat to Gent.

Mechelen are on a four-game unbeaten run at home, winning three.

The last five head-to-head games hosted by Mechelen saw both teams score.

Mechelen vs Cercle Brugge Prediction

Both teams have had contrasting results on their return to competitive action in the cup, with Cercle getting eliminated. However, Miron Muslic's side gave a good account of themselves against Gent and will look to get back on track with a win.

They sit just outside the playoff spots for European qualification, and a win could take them into the top six, depending on results elsewhere.

Both teams tend to play on the front foot, so expect an open, end-to-end game, where the spoils could be shared.

Prediction: Mechelen 2-2 Cercle

Mechelen vs Cercle Brugge Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

