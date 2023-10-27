Mechelen vs Cercle Brugge Prediction and Betting Tips | October 28, 2023

KV Mechelen and Cercle Brugge battle for three points in a Jupiler League matchday 12 fixture on Sunday (October 28).

The hosts are coming off a harrowing 4-0 loss at Genk on Sunday. Four players got on the scoresheet to help Blauw-Wit claim maximum points.

Brugge, meanwhile, dispatched Gent 2-0 home win. Leonardo Lopes and broke the deadlock seconds into the second half before Ahoueke Denkey added a second in injury time.

The win saw them move up to fourth spot in the points table, having garnered 18 points from 11 games. Mechelen, meanwhile, are 13th with 11 points to show for their efforts after as many games.

Mechelen vs Cercle Brugge Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 86th meeting between the two sides. Mechelen lead 31-29.

Their most recent meeting in December 2022 saw the spoils shared in a 1-1 stalemate.

Four of their last five meetings have had goals at both ends.

Five of Mechelen's last seven league games have had at least one team fail to score.

Their last four meetings have ended level in regulation time.

Mechelen are winless in five league games, losing four.

Brugge's last seven league games have produced an average of 11.4 corners.

Mechelen vs Cercle Brugge Prediction

Brugge have won their last two games to instill themselves in the conversation for continental qualification. They will look to keep their winning run going with a win against a struggling Mechelen side.

Steven Defour's side have struggled in the last two months, going winless in five league games. That's in contrast to the form that saw them win the preceding three games and has left them in danger of being relegated.

Brugge have what it takes to leave with all three points, but expect the spoils to be shared in a high-scoring stalemate.

Prediction: Mechelen 2-2 Brugge

Mechelen vs Cercle Brugge Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Brugge to win or draw