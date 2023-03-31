Mechelen vs Club Brugge Prediction and Betting Tips | 2nd April 2023

Club Brugge visit the Achter de Kazerne on Sunday to face Mechelen in the Belgian Pro League, looking to begin the home stretch of their campaign on a winning note.

The Bruges went into the international break with a 1-0 loss to Kortrijk as Abdelkahar Kadri's 31st-minute strike was enough to condemn them to their seventh top-flight loss of the season.

With 49 points from 30 games, they are currently in fifth position in the Belgian league, but are certain to relinquish their league crown after four years as they are 19 points behind leaders Genk with only four games left.

Mechelen also tasted defeat in their last match before the break, going down 2-1 to Union Saint-Gilloise after relinquishing their early lead.

Julien Ngoy put the visitors in front in the fourth minute before Loic Lapoussin equalized six minutes later. Teddy Teuma then won the match for Les Unionistes from the penalty spot minutes after the restart.

Mechelen vs Club Brugge Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

Of the 38 matches between the sides, Club Brugge won 22 times over Mechelen, losing on just five occasions.

Club Brugge have won their last two clashes with Mechelen, scoring five goals and conceding none.

Having beaten Mechelen in their first league game of the season, Club Brugge are looking to complete a league double over them for the first time since the 2019-20 season.

Having lost their last top-flight match, Club Brugge could lose twice in a row for the first time this season.

Club Brugge have lost their last two away games in the league, failing to score a single goal.

Club Brugge have lost three of their last four games in all competitions.

Mechelen are unbeaten in their last 11 home games in all competitions this season.

Mechelen vs Club Brugge Prediction

Mechelen have largely blown hot and cold this season but their record on home turf inspires belief. They haven't lost in their backyard since 9 October.

Club Brugge have been a much better side in comparison, although with two defeats in their last three league games, they are struggling right now too.

This encounter could end all square, but we're likely to see a handful of goals.

Prediction: Mechelen 2-2 Club Brugge

Mechelen vs Club Brugge Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes

