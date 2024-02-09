Mechelen vs Genk Prediction and Betting Tips | February 11th 2024

KV Mechelen and Genk will battle for three points in a Jupiler League matchday 25 fixture on Sunday.

The home side are coming into the game on the back of a 1-0 away victory over Eupen last weekend. Daam Foulon's 64th-minute strike proved to be the difference between the two sides.

Genk, meanwhile, fell to a 1-0 defeat at home to Royal Union. Mohamed Amoura scored the match-winner in the 67th minute to help the visitors leave with all three points.

The defeat left them in seventh spot with 36 points to show for their efforts in 24 games. Mechelen are four points worse off and directly beneath them in the standings.

Mechelen vs Genk Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 68th meeting between the two sides. Genk have 29 wins to their name, Mechelen were victorious on 21 occasions while 17 games ended in a share of the spoils.

Their most recent clash came in October 2023 when Genk claimed a 4-0 home win.

Mechelen's victory over Eupen ended a run of five successive league games involving them to produce over 2.5 goals.

Eight of Genk's last nine away games across competitions, including each of the last six have witnessed goals scored at both ends.

Five of the last seven head-to-head games have produced over 3.5 goals.

Genk have the second-best away record in the league having garnered 18 points from 12 games on their travels.

Mechelen vs Genk Prediction

Mechelen have started the year with a four-game unbeaten streak (three wins) in the league to boost their European aspirations. They sit directly behind their visitors and a win here would take them closer to the Championship playoff spots.

Genk, on the other hand, have made a poor start to 2024. The Blauw-Wit are winless in four matches they have played this year (two losses) which has seen them fall out of the top six. It is a far cry from their displays last season which saw them compete for the league crown until the final day of the campaign.

Both sides are attack-minded and we are backing the spoils to be shared in a high-scoring stalemate.

Prediction: Mechelen 2-2 Genk

Mechelen vs Genk Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Bold Tip - Both teams to score over 1.5 goals