Mechelen vs Gent Prediction and Betting Tips | February 7th 2025

Mechelen will welcome Gent to the Achter de Kazerne in the Belgian Pro League on Friday. The hosts have won seven of their 24 league games this season and are in 12th place in the standings with 27 points. De Buffalo have fared a little better with nine wins and are in sixth place with 36 points.

Malinois have endured a poor run of form and are winless in their last 10 games in all competitions. They have lost all four league games in 2025. They played Oud-Heverlee Leuven in their previous league outing last week and suffered a 1-0 away loss.

The visitors have enjoyed an unbeaten start to 2025 and registered their first win of the year last week, with a 1-0 home triumph over Anderlecht. Atsuki Ito scored the only goal of the match in the sixth minute. Both teams had a player sent off in that match and Gent midfielder Leonardo Da Silva Lopes was shown a red card in the 77th minute.

Trending

Mechelen vs Gent Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have crossed paths 91 times in all competitions. As expected, the visitors have the upper hand in these meetings with 44 wins. Malinois have 24 wins and 23 games have ended in draws.

De Buffalo's extended their winning streak against the hosts to three games in September, recording a 2-0 home win in the reverse fixture.

Mechelen have failed to score in three of their last five league games, suffering four defeats.

The visitors have won just one of their last nine away games in the Belgian Pro League, with six ending in draws.

The hosts have outscored De Buffalo's 37-32 in 24 league games this season.

The visitors have kept three clean sheets in their four league games in 2025.

Mechelen vs Gent Prediction

De Kakkers are winless in all competitions since November, suffering seven losses in 10 games during that period. They have won just one of their last nine meetings against the visitors, suffering seven losses, which is a cause for concern.

De Buffalo have been unbeaten in four league games in 2025 and have lost just one of their last nine top-flight games. They have failed to score in five of their last seven away games in the Belgian Pro League and will look to improve upon that record.

The visitors have the upper hand in recent games in this fixture and they should make the most of Mechelen's recent struggles to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Mechelen 0-1 Gent

Mechelen vs Gent Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Gent to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - No

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback