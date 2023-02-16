Mechelen vs KRC Genk Prediction and Betting Tips | February 17th 2023

Mechelen take on KRC Genk at the AFAS Stadion as round 26 of the Belgian Jupiler League gets underway on Friday.

The hosts will head into the weekend seeking to get one over the Blauw-Wit, having failed to win any of the last eight meetings between the sides since August 2019.

Mechelen continue to struggle for form in the Jupiler League as they suffered a 2-1 loss against Eupen last Friday.

Steven Defour’s side have now failed to win their last three league matches, picking up one point from a possible nine.

With 26 points from 24 matches, Mechelen are currently 13th in the Jupiler League table, five points above the relegation zone.

Meanwhile, Genk suffered a second straight loss to Royal Antwerp in 2023 as they were beaten 1-0 last Sunday.

Prior to that, the Blauw-Wit were on a five-game unbeaten run, claiming four wins and one draw in that time.

Despite Sunday’s defeat, Genk remain at the top of the league table with 62 points from 25 matches, six points above second-placed Union Saint-Gilloise.

Mechelen vs KRC Genk Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 24 wins from the last 45 meetings between the teams, Genk holds a superior record in the history of this fixture.

Mechelen have picked up 11 wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on 11 occasions.

Genk are unbeaten in eight consecutive matches against Mechelen, claiming five wins and three draws since a 3-1 loss in August 2019.

Mechelen are on a run of eight consecutive home matches without defeat in all competitions, stretching back to October’s 3-1 loss to Anderlecht.

The Blauw-Wit currently boast the league’s best away record this season after picking up 28 points from 12 matches.

Mechelen vs KRC Genk Prediction

Off the back of a disappointing defeat against Antwerp, Genk head into the weekend looking to offer an immediate positive reaction. While we expect Mechelen to put up a fight, particularly given their current home form, the visitors boast the firepower needed to get the job done. With that said, we predict a thrilling contest on Friday, with Genk claiming all three points.

Prediction: Mechelen 1-3 KRC Genk

Mechelen vs KRC Genk Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Genk

Tip 2: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have scored in five of their last six meetings)

Tip 3: Less than 4.5 cards - Yes (There have also been fewer than five bookings in five of their last six encounters)

