Mechelen vs Royal Antwerp Prediction and Betting Tips | 30th September 2023

Mechelen will welcome Royal Antwerp to Den Dreef Stadion in the Belgian Pro League on Saturday.

Mechelen vs Royal Antwerp Preview

Mechelen’s impressive streak of three straight victories screeched to a halt in a 2-0 loss against Sint-Truiden followed by another 2-1 setback against OH Leuven. Consequently, the hosts dropped to 10th place with 10 points on the board and could lose that position if they fail to claim sufficient points on matchday nine.

De Kakkers and the visitors played out a 1-1 draw in the Belgian Super Cup last month. However, Royal Antwerp prevailed 2-0 in their last league visit to Den Dreef Stadion. Mechelen will be looking to get back to winning ways following their previous 2-1 disappointment at home against OH Leuven.

Royal Antwerp will endeavor to replicate their splendid campaign of last season when they snatched a double, winning the league title and the Belgian Cup. However, they are enduring a sluggish start to the new season, winning three games out of eight and drawing four. Antwerp are winless in their last three matches.

The Great Old got the better of Mechelen in the sides’ two league clashes last season, winning 5-0 at home and 2-0 away. Antwerp will be aiming for maximum points as they push to cover lost ground. They currently sit fifth with 13 points, five behind table-toppers Gent. A win in Mechelen could propel them to the top three.

Mechelen vs Royal Antwerp Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Mechelen have won four times and drawn once in their last five matches against Antwerp.

Mechelen have won thrice and lost twice in their last five home matches against Antwerp.

Both teams have met 74 times, with Mechelen boasting 18 victories as opposed to 32 for Antwerp while 24 matches have ended in draws.

Antwerp have won twice, drawn twice, and lost once in their last five matches on the road.

Mechelen have won thrice and lost twice in their last five matches while Antwerp have won once, drawn thrice, and lost once.

Mechelen vs Royal Antwerp Prediction

Mechelen will miss the services of four players due to injuries, including center-forward Yonas Malede. Rob Schoofs is leading the side with two goals and one assist while Lion Lauberbach also boasts two goals.

Antwerp also have injury concerns with five players sidelined. Vincent Janssen has been the side’s shining light in attack with five goals.

We expect Antwerp to come out on top based on individuality and team play.

Prediction: Mechelen 1-2 Royal Antwerp

Mechelen vs Royal Antwerp Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Antwerp to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Antwerp to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Mechelen to score - Yes