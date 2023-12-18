Mechelen vs Standard Liege Prediction and Betting Tips | December 20th 2023

The action continues in round 19 of the Belgian Jupiler League as Mechelen and Standard Liege go head-to-head on Wednesday.

Carl Hoefkens’ men have lost their last three visits to the AFAS Stadion and will head into the midweek clash looking to end this poor run.

Mechelen failed to find their feet on Sunday as they fell to a 1-0 defeat against Saint-Gilloise at the Stade Joseph Marien.

Besnik Hasi’s side have now failed to win their last three matches, picking up one draw and losing twice since claiming successive victories over Sporting Charleroi and Kortrijk back in November.

With 19 points from 18 matches, Mechelen are currently 11th in the Jupiler League table, three points and two places behind Wednesday’s visitors.

Standard Liege, meanwhile, were involved in a share of the spoils for the second straight game as they played out a goalless draw with Charleroi at the weekend.

Hoefkens’ men have now gone four consecutive games without a win, picking up two draws and losing twice, including a 2-0 defeat against Anderlecht on December 7.

While Standard Liege will be looking to stop the rot, they have struggled to get going away from home, where they are currently on a five-match winless run.

Mechelen vs Standard Liege Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 22 wins from the last 43 meetings between the sides, Standard Liege boast a superior record in the history of this fixture.

Mechelen have picked up 11 wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on 10 occasions.

Hasi’s men have managed just one win in their last six home games while losing three and claiming two draws since late September.

Standard Liege are without a win in five successive away matches across all competitions, picking up one draw and losing four since a 2-1 win at Oud-Heverlee Leuven on September 30.

Mechelen vs Standard Liege Prediction

With just three points separating Mechelen and Standard Liege in the table, we expect both sides to take the game to each other in search of all three points.

However, we predict they will cancel out each other’s efforts and settle for a share of the spoils.

Prediction: Mechelen 1-1 Standard Liege

Mechelen vs Standard Liege Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have scored in six of their last eight meetings)

Tip 3: Over 10.5 corner kicks - Yes (There have also been 11 or more corner kicks in four of the last five clashes between the two teams)