Mechelen vs Standard Liege prediction, preview, team news and more | Belgian Jupiler League 2023-24

Mechelen and Standard Liege draw the curtain on their Jupiler League campaign when they lock horns at the AFAS Stadion on Saturday (May 25). Ivan Leko’s men are winless away from home since the start of October.

The hosts returned to winning ways last weekend, edging out Westerlo 2-0 at the Het Kuipje Stadium. Before that, Besnik Hasi’s side were on a two-game losing run, suffering defeats to Gent and Sint-Truidense.

Mechelen have enjoyed an impressive campaign. They are second in the qualifying round table with 36 points from 39 games, three points above third-placed Sint-Truidense heading into the season finale.

Meanwhile, Standard's poor late-season form continued witha 4-1 thrashing to Gent at the Stade Maurice Dufrasne. Leko’s men have gone eight games without a win, losing three, since a 4-0 win over Eupen on March 16.

With 22 points from 38 games, Standard are fifth in the qualifying round table, four points above sixth-placed Westerlo.

Mechelen vs Standard Liege Head-to-Head

With 22 wins from the last 45 meetings, Standard boast a superior record in the fixture. Mechelen have picked up 12 wins in that period.

Mechelen Form Guide: W-L-L-W-D

Standard Liege Form Guide: L-L-D-D-D

Mechelen vs Standard Liege Team News

Mechelen

The hosts will have to cope without several players, who are on the sideline due to injuries.

Injured: Norman Bassette, Elias Cobbaut, Gaëtan Coucke, Bill Antonio, Toon Raemaekers

Suspended: None

Standard Liege

Standard will also be missing several players who have been ruled out through injuries.

Injured: Aiden O'Neill, Zinho Vanheusden, Merveille Bokadi, Laurent Henkinet, Nathan Ngoy

Suspended: None

Mechelen vs Standard Liege Predicted XIs

Mechelen (4-2-3-1): Yannick Thoelen; Daam Foulon, Munashe Garananga, Mory Konate, Bolingoli; Jannes Van Hecke, Bilal Bafdili; Patrick Pflucke, Rob Schoofs, Kerim Mrabti; Lion Lauberbach

Standard Liege (3-5-2): Matthieu Epolo; Marlon Fossey, Jonathan Panzo, Lucas Noubi; Seydou Fini, Hayao Kawabe, Isaac Price, William Balikwisha, Cihan Canak; Wilfried Kanga, Kelvin Yeboah

Mechelen vs Standard Liege Prediction

Buoyed by their win at Westerlo, Mechelen will head into the season final in sky-high spirit after what has been a successful campaign. Standard, meanwhile, have been abysmal on the road, so Hasi’s men should up all three points.

Prediction: Mechelen 2-0 Standard