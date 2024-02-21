Medeama vs Ahly Prediction and Betting Tips | February 23, 2024

Medeama welcome Al Ahly to the Cape Coast Sports Stadium for a CAF Champions League matchday five clash on Friday (February 23).

The hosts are coming off a 2-2 draw at Heart of Lion in the Ghanaian Premier League over the weekend. They went ahead through Bernardinho Tetteh's 35th-minute strike and doubled their lead through Ruben Hennessy's 72nd-minute own goal. Ebenezer Abbah halved the deficit in the 87th minute before Hennessy redeemed himself with an injury-time equaliser.

Al Ahly, meanwhile, shared the spoils in a goalless draw at Belouizdad in their last game in the continent on Friday. Medeama have not been in continental action since a 3-0 defeat at Young Africans in December 2023.

The loss saw them drop to the bottom of Group D, having garnered four points from as many games. Al Ahly, meanwhile, lead the way at the summit with six points.

Medeama vs Ahly Prediction and Betting Tips

Al Ahly claimed a 3-0 home win in the reverse fixture, which is the sole meeting between the two sides.

Medeama's 2-2 draw with Heart of Lions ended their run of seven games across competitions with at least one side keeping a clean sheet.

Al Ahly have drawn three of their four group games this season.

Three of Medeama's four group games have been level at the break.

Al Ahly have lost just one of their last 13 games across competitions, winning seven.

Medeama vs Ahly Prediction

Medeama are last in the standings, but the group's open nature means all four teams have their qualification destiny in their hands. The Ghanaian champions have won just one of four games and will look to win their final game at home.

Al Ahly, meanwhile, are continental royalty but have just a one-point advantage at the summit. The defending champions have been far from their best but are still the favourites to emerge triumphant.

Expect Marcel Koller's side to claim all three points with a narrow victory and aa clean sheet.

Prediction: Medeama 0-1 Ahly

Medeama vs Ahly Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Al Ahly to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals