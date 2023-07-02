Meet Asantewa Chitty, Real Madrid star Jude Bellingham’s ex-girlfriend who works as a model and an influencer

Real Madrid's new signing Jude Bellingham recently broke up with Asantewa Chitty. Fans might wonder about the identity of Bellingham's ex-girlfriend. Here, we present you with some details about her.

Chitty started dating Bellingham back in 2022. She studied at UK State University. Chitty is a catholic, social media influencer and a model.

She has around 25,000 followers on Instagram. Apart from that, she has a huge presence on TikTok as well. Chitty has 2 million likes in one of her videos on the platform.

She often shares details of her personal life, trips, and more on both platforms. Chitty's relationship with Jude Bellingham, however, recently came to an end. The Real Madrid player since joined dating app Raya, which is a celebrity version of Tinder.

A source close to Bellingham told The Sun about the break-up (quotes as per As Tikitakas):

“Jude's main focus is soccer, but he's still looking forward to meeting someone to settle down with. He has been in London to be with some friends before the season starts up again and is taking some time off after the breakup.”

Jude Bellingham to wear Zinedine Zidane's legendary number 5 at Real Madrid

Jude Bellingham recently completed a move to Los Blancos from Borussia Dortmund. The Englishman arrives as one of the top prospects in world football at this point in time.

Bellingham became one of the top prospects in world football during his time at Dortmund. He will wear Zinedine Zidane's legendary number 5 shirt at the Spanish capital. Many find similarities between Bellingham and Zidane's playing styles.

Bellingham also expressed his interest in playing under Carlo Ancelotti at the Spanish club. He said (via Los Blancos' official website):

"He's a special coach. His achievements and the trophies he has won speak for themselves. Any football coach and footballer would tell you how remarkable he is. His comments about me were very special and influenced me in my decision. I'm looking forward to playing for him and giving it everything for him."

Real Madrid are looking to build a new foundation for their midfield as the likes of Luka Modric and Toni Kroos are now aging. Bellingham, along with the likes of Eduardo Camavinga and Aurelien Tchouameni, is touted as the future of the club.

