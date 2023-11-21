Meet Jose Luis Gomez, Lionel Messi’s ex-teammate who now drives Uber after a fall from grace

Lionel Messi's former Argentina teammate Jose Luis Gomez currently works as a driver for Uber after an unfortunate turn of events.

Gomez was a part of the Argentine football team at the 2016 Rio Olympics, where he played all the matches for La Albiceleste. After his brilliant form was noticed by the scouts, Gomez got the opportunity to play alongside Lionel Messi in the men's senior team.

He made his debut for La Albiceleste in 2017 against Brazil in a friendly match. During the match, Gomez tore the meniscus of his left knee. The injury sidelined him from the 2018 FIFA World Cup too, where the Argentine side was eliminated in the Round of 16 by eventual champions, France.

However, Gomez currently works as a driver and his family also supports him in it. Jose Luis Gomez's father said to Newspaper Ole:

"We have always been a humble family. After training, he goes out to work with the car in the afternoon. Sometimes more at night."

In 2016, Jose Luis Gomez was a top prospect in Argentine football. Local newspapers at the time also said that he was linked to Lionel Messi's Barcelona.

Gomez was sent to Club Atlético Lanus on a single-season loan from Racing club in 2016. During the session, he won the Superliga, Copa Bicentenario, and the Supercopa Argentina with Lanus. However, due to injuries, he made limited appearances in his football career. He played his last match for Lanus in the Copa Sudamericana 2021, where they suffered a 2-1 defeat against Gremio.

