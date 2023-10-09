Meet Kennedy Alexa, in-form Premier League star James Maddison’s model girlfriend who once lived in Los Angeles

Premier League star James Maddison's girlfriend Kennedy Alexa recently attracted eyeballs with her post on Instagram.

On Monday, October 9, Kennedy took to social media to post images of herself in a white bikini and received plenty of compliments from fans in the comments. She captioned it:

"Happy girl"

You can view the post, which has received over 4,050 likes, and some of the comments below:

As per The Sun, Alexa and Maddison have been together since 2020. The model, who boasts more than 63,000 followers on Instagram, used to live in Los Angeles, USA, prior to her move to England. The report also stated that she loves to travel and holds an interest in hiking and American sports such as baseball.

The fifth-most recent post on Alexa's Instagram features a video montage of her and Maddison, with the caption:

The couple have a son named Leo.

James Maddison has been on fire in the Premier League this season

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder James Maddison

James Maddison has been one of the Premier League's most in-form players this season.

The Englishman moved to Tottenham Hotspur for £40 million from Leicester City this summer following the latter's relegation to the Championship at the end of last season. Maddison has laid out five assists and scored twice in eight league matches this term.

He has arguably been Spurs' best player this season, averaging 3.3 key passes and a pass accuracy of 85%. The 26-year-old has also recorded 1.3 tackles, 2.4 balls recovered, 1.6 successful dribbles, 5.9 duels won and 2.9 fouls won per game.

Thanks to his exploits, Tottenham are one of only two unbeaten teams in the Premier League this term after eight games alongside Arsenal. They are second in the standings with 20 points, level with the Gunners.