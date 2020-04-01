Meet the 5 youngest ever Manchester United goalscorers in the EPL

A look at the 5 youngest players to score an EPL goal for Manchester United.

Some of the players are still playing for the club while others have moved elsewhere.

Wayne Rooney is Manchester United's all-time record goalscorer.

Manchester United has always been known to promote the youth and in the process, the club has witnessed some amazing goals from its younger players. Here, we take a look at the 5 youngest players ever to have scored a goal in the English Premier League (EPL) for the Old Trafford club.

Rafael was quite an adventurous right back during his time at United.

The young Brazilian along with his twin brother Fabio Da Silva joined Manchester United in the winter of 2008 from the youth academy of Fluminense.

It was at the Emirates in the November of 2008 that Arsenal hosted United. Arsene Wenger’s men were leading by 2 goals courtesy of a brace from Frenchman Samir Nasri.

Rafael was brought on as a substitute for Gary Neville and the Brazilian contributed just before the end of normal time by scoring an impressive volley to register his first goal for the club.

The Brazilian was 18 years and 123 days old at that point of time. Unfortunately, his debut goal ended in a loss for the club.

It was a dream come true for Rashford (air-borne) against Arsenal at Old Trafford

Marcus Rashford has come a long way ever since he made his debut for the Red Devils.

The dashing United graduate, who was handed his senior debut by the then United manager Louis Van Gaal, was impressive as soon as he burst onto the scene.

One of his eye-catching performances came in the EPL against Arsenal at Old Trafford in the February of 2016, when he went on to score a brace and in the process becoming the fourth youngest player to score for United till date.

The match ended with a thrilling score-line of 3-2. Rashford was 18 years and 120 days old when he scored for United.

3. Mason Greenwood

Mason Greenwood (in black) has shown traits similar to what Robin Van Persie displayed at United

Mason Greenwood is one of the rising youngsters in the world right now and in spite of United’s inconsistent phase this season, the Englishman has been able to capitalize on the chances provided to him.

The youngster has flourished very well under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and has proven to be a lethal option off the bench this season.

Greenwood was able to grab his first goal for the club last November when United travelled to face Sheffield United in the EPL. The match ended in an enthralling 3-3 draw.

He was 18 years and 53 days old when he scored from close range in that draw at Sheffield, making the teenager one of the three youngest goalscorers in the club's history.

It is a pity to see Danny Welbeck not fulfil the potential he once possessed.

It is safe to say that Danny Welbeck was once touted to become one of England’s biggest sensation but poor form and inconsistency combined with frequent injuries has led to a major decline in his career right now.

Currently, the Englishman plays for Watford, after departing from Arsenal at the end of last season.

Welbeck was once a Red Devil and as of now, he still remains the second youngest player ever to score for United. It was against Stoke in November, 2008 when United ran rampage by scoring five goals against Stoke City.

In that game where a certain Cristiano Ronaldo reached his 100th goal mark for the Red Devils, Welbeck made his debut for the club and scored a goal at the age of 17 years and 355 days.

Federico Macheda will forever be remembered for his stunning winner against Aston Villa.

Out of all the young goal-scorers mentioned in this list, there is no doubt that the most dramatic goal scored by a youngster has to be Federico Macheda’s.

The Italian came on as a substitute for Nani in the EPL match against Aston Villa at Old Trafford on the 5th of April, 2009.

Both sides had the pleasure of taking the lead once as the match was stuck in a 2-2 draw. On came the young Italian and within the dying minutes of the game, he produced a peach of a curling goal to hand United a wonderful victory at Old Trafford.

Macheda was 17 years and 227 days old when he scored this mouthwatering winner, becoming the youngest player ever to score for the club.