Meet the 5 youngest-ever scorers in the UEFA Champions League

Ansu Fati

A much-changed Barcelona, who had already qualified for the knockout round of the 2019-20 UEFA Champions League with a game to spare, travelled to San Siro on the sixth and final Matchday of group-stage games.

Barcelona's teenage sensation Ansu Fati, who had earlier in the season, become one of the youngest players to appear in the Champions League, scored a late winner against Inter Milan, which confirmed a 2-1 away win for the visitors. With Borussia Dortmund beating Czech side Slavia Praha 2-1 at home in the other game in the group, the sequence of results contrived to eliminate Inter from Round of 16 contention.

In the process of Barcelona's victory in Inter, Fati created history by becoming the youngest-ever scorer in the history of the competition (group-stage to final).

Fati is the ninth player to score a goal in the Champions League before turning 18 and the first to do so since Breel Embolo scored for Swiss side Basel in a 4-0 win over Bulgaria's Ludogorets Razgrad in a group-stage game in 2014-15.

On that note, let us meet the five youngest scorers in the history of the UEFA Champions League.

#5 Bojan Krkic (Barcelona): 01/04/08 - 17 years 218 days

Bojan Krkic

Bojan Krkic scored the only goal for Barcelona in a 1-0 quarter-final first-leg win over German side Schalke 04 in the 2007-08 UEFA Champions League.

At 17 years and 218 days, it made the Spanish player of Serbian decent the third-youngest player to score a goal in the competition, before being overtaken by 2 other players to occupy the 5th spot in the list of youngest-ever scorers in the UEFA Champions League.

Krkic is the only 17-year-old player to score in the quarter-final of the competition.

