Meizhou Hakka vs Beijing Guoan prediction, preview, team news and more | Chinese Super League 2022-23

Chinese Super League action will be back on Friday as Beijing Guoan take on Meizhou Hakka.

The hosts will look to get their first win of the season after drawing their opening two games in the league. They will come into this game on the back of a 2-1 win over Shenzhen FC last weekend.

The visitors will look to maintain their good form after they managed to defeat Tianjin Teda on Sunday.

Meizhou Hakka vs Beijing Guoan Head-to-Head

The two teams have met each other only thrice in the past, with Meizhou yet to register a win in this fixture. One outing ended in a stalemate with two going Beijing Guoan's way.

The recent form undoubtedly favors the hosts, who currently sit second in the table.

Beijing Guoan form guide: W-L-W

Meizhou Hakka form guide: D-D

Meizhou Hakka vs Beijing Guoan Team News

Meizhou Hakka

Liao Junjiang is expected to miss the tie for the third week in a row following a hamstring pull in the opening fixture of the season. Apart from that, they have no other suspensions or injury concerns.

Injured: Liao Junjiang

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Beijing Guoan

John Hou Saeter, Gang Wang and Li Ke have not featured for the hosts since the start of the season as they are all out with injuries.

Injured: John Hou Saeter, Gang Wang, Li Ke

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Meizhou Hakka vs Beijing Guoan Predicted XI

Meizhou Hakka Predicted XI(4-3-3): Hou Yu, Vas Nunez, Yang Yiu, Chang Li, Liang Xuming, Rodrigo Henrique, Wang Wei, Wang Hueng, Chen Zechao, Ying Hongbo, Aleksa Vukanovic

Beijing Guoan Predicted XI (3-4-1-2): Hou Sen; Fan Yang, Bai Yang, Liu Huan; Li Lei, Cao Yongjing, Cheng Piao, Jin Taiyan; Zhang Xizhe; Ziming Wang, Anderson Silva

Meizhou Hakka vs Beijing Guoan Prediction

This fixture remains a tough challenge to negotiate for the hosts as they look to get their first win of the competition. Their inability to find the back of the net on a consistent basis has pummeled them to the bottom half of the division already. Beijing Guoan present a formidable challenge in terms of form and squad profile. They will hope that their Serbian forward, Aleksa Vukanovic, can return to form and help them to pull off an upset.

Nevertheless, a win for Beijing Guoan is on the cards.

Prediction: Meizhou Hakka 1-3 Beijing Guoan

