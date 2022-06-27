Meizhou Hakka vs Cangzhou Mighty Lions  prediction, preview, team news and more | Chinese Super League 2022-23

In Chinese Super League action in midweek, Cangzhou Mighty Lions will take on Meizhou Hakka.

The hosts will look to get their second win of the season and end their four-match winless run. They come into this game on the back of a 1-0 defeat to Tianjin Teda.

The visitors, meanwhile, sit one place behind them and are winless in their last five. Cangzhou's last win came in their opening game of the season. They come into this game on the back of a dull stalemate against Beijing Guoan.

Meizhou Hakka vs Cangzhou Mighty Lions Head-to-Head

The two teams have met each other only thrice, with Meizhou yet to register a win in this fixture. One outing ended in a stalemate, with two going the visitors' way.

Their recent form is too even to separate them, as they have picked up only one win from their opening six games.

Cangzhou Mighty Lions form guide (all competitions): D-L-D-L-L.

Meizhou Hakka form guide (all competitions): L-D-D-L-W.

FourFiveWonton @FourFiveWonton The start of the CSL season has been plagued by disciplinary issues, with 9 red cards in 14 games. One notable red card went to Xu Xin, who was fined for breaking a door after his dismissal. Chengdu Rongcheng also received 3 cards during their defeat to Beijing Guoan yesterday. The start of the CSL season has been plagued by disciplinary issues, with 9 red cards in 14 games. One notable red card went to Xu Xin, who was fined for breaking a door after his dismissal. Chengdu Rongcheng also received 3 cards during their defeat to Beijing Guoan yesterday. https://t.co/rUHUHmcp52

Meizhou Hakka vs Cangzhou Mighty Lions Team News

Meizhou Hakka

Liao Junjiang is expected to miss action for another week following a hamstring pull in the opening fixture of the season. Apart from that, they have no other suspensions or injury concerns.

Injured: Liao Junjiang.

Doubtful: None.

Suspended: None.

Unavailable: None.

Cangzhou Mighty Lions

Ji-Jong Yun, Gang Wang and Ki Hun-Min have not featured for the visitors since the start of the season, as they are all out with injuries.

Injured: Ji-Jong Yun, Gang Wang, Ki Hun-Min.

Doubtful: None.

Suspended: None.

Unavailable: None.

Meizhou Hakka vs Cangzhou Mighty Lions Predicted XIs

Meizhou Hakka (4-3-3): Hou Yu, Vas Nunez, Yang Yiu, Chang Li, Liang Xuming, Rodrigo Henrique, Wang Wei, Wang Hueng, Chen Zechao, Ying Hongbo, Aleksa Vukanovic.

Cangzhou Mighty Lions (4-3-3): Suu-Ki Min, Fan Yang, Bai Yang, Liu Huan; Li Lei, Cao Yongjing, Cheng Piao, Jin Taiyan, Chen Su-Lee, Wang Lao, Ding Lei.

Meizhou Hakka vs Cangzhou Mighty Lions Prediction

There is little to separate the two teams. Both are reeling in the bottom half of the Chinese Super League. With both teams winning just once so far, they are in urgent need of points to stay safe from relegation. Given their current form, a goalless stalemate could ensue.

Prediction: Meizhou Hakka 0-0 Cangzhou Mighty Lions.

