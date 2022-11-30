Meizhou Hakka vs Shanghai Shenhua Prediction and Betting Tips | December 1, 2022

Meizhou Hakka and Shanghai Shenhua will square off at the Wuhua County Olympic Sports Centre in Round 28 of the Chinese Super League on Thursday (December 1).

The visitors head into the midweek clash winless in their last eight league games and will look to end this dry spell.

Meizhou failed to return to winning ways on Saturday, as they fell to a 2-1 defeat at Dalian Pro. That followed a 3-0 loss to Wuhan Three Towns on November 2,1 which snapped their three-game winning streak.

With 40 points from 27 games, Meizhou are tenth in the CSL, two points and as many places off Shanghai.

Meanwhile, Shanghai were left empty-handed once again, as they fell to a 2-1 loss against Beijing Guoan last time out.

They have now lost their last four Super League games and are winless in eight outings since October. Shanghai have also lost three of their last four away games, with a 5-0 cup win over Jiangxi Beidamen on November 16 being the exception.

Meizhou Hakka vs Shanghai Shenhua Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the second meeting between the two teams, with their first coming in September, which Shanghai won 1-0.

Meizhou have lost their last two games, conceding five goals and scoring once since a 6-2 cup victory over Shijiazhuang Kungfu on November 16.

Shanghai are on an eight-game winless run in the Super League, managing three draws and losing five games.

Meizhou are unbeaten in four of their last five home games, claiming three wins and a draw since August.

Meizhou Hakka vs Shanghai Shenhua Prediction

With just two points separating Meizhou and Shanghai in the standings, a thrilling contest could ensue, with both teams taking the game to the other. Shanghai have struggled for form in the league, so Meizhou should claim a slender win.

Prediction: Meizhou Hakka 2-1 Shanghai Shenhua

Meizhou Hakka vs Shanghai Shenhua Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Meizhou Hakka

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been three or more goals scored in four of Meizhou's last five games.)

Tip 3: Less than 10.5 corners - Yes (There have been fewer than 11 corners in four of Shanghai's last five outings.)

