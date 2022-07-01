Meizhou Hakka vs Shenzen prediction, preview, team news and more | Chinese Super League 2022

Chinese Super League action will return this weekend as Meizhou Hakka take on high-flying Shenzen.

The hosts will look to get their second win of the season and end their four-match winless run. They come into this game on the back of a 1-0 defeat to Tianjin Teda.

The visitors, meanwhile, sit sixth in the table and have already won 50 percent of their matches so far. They come into this game on the back of a dull stalemate against Chengdu Roncheng.

FourFiveWonton @FourFiveWonton The start of the CSL season has been plagued by disciplinary issues, with 9 red cards in 14 games. One notable red card went to Xu Xin, who was fined for breaking a door after his dismissal. Chengdu Rongcheng also received 3 cards during their defeat to Beijing Guoan yesterday. The start of the CSL season has been plagued by disciplinary issues, with 9 red cards in 14 games. One notable red card went to Xu Xin, who was fined for breaking a door after his dismissal. Chengdu Rongcheng also received 3 cards during their defeat to Beijing Guoan yesterday. https://t.co/rUHUHmcp52

Meizhou Hakka vs Shenzen Head-to-Head

The two teams have met each other only thrice, with Meizhou yet to register a win in this fixture. One outing ended in a stalemate, with two going the visitors' way.

The recent form favors the visitors.

Shenzen form guide (all competitions): D-W-W-W-L.

Meizhou Hakka form guide (all competitions): L-D-D-L-W.

#EAFF2022 @EAFF_Official







Yu Dabao leads all male goalscorers at



🧐 Can anyone overtake him at Yu Dabaoleads all male goalscorers at #EAFF 🧐 Can anyone overtake him at #EAFF 2022? 2️⃣0️⃣1️⃣3️⃣ ⚽2️⃣0️⃣1️⃣5️⃣ ⚽2️⃣0️⃣1️⃣7️⃣ ⚽⚽🔝 Yu Dabao 🇨🇳 leads all male goalscorers at #EAFF🧐 Can anyone overtake him at #EAFF2022? https://t.co/3ub7Zhc6A6

Meizhou Hakka vs Shenzen Team News

Meizhou Hakka

Liao Junjiang is expected to miss action for another week following a hamstring pull in the opening fixture of the season. Apart from that, they have no other suspensions or injury concerns.

Injured: Liao Junjiang.

Doubtful: None.

Suspended: None.

Unavailable: None.

Shenzen

Ji-Jong Yun, Gang Wang and Ki Hun-Min have not featured for the visitors since the start of the season, as they are all out with injuries.

Injured: Ji-Jong Yun, Gang Wang, Ki Hun-Min.

Doubtful: None.

Suspended: None.

Meizhou Hakka vs Shenzen Predicted XIs

Meizhou Hakka (4-3-3): Hou Yu, Vas Nunez, Yang Yiu, Chang Li, Liang Xuming, Rodrigo Henrique, Wang Wei, Wang Hueng, Chen Zechao, Ying Hongbo, Aleksa Vukanovic

Shenzen (4-3-3): Zhang Lu, Li Yuanyi, Bai Yang, Liu Huan; Li Lei, Cao Yongjing, Cheng Piao, Jin Taiyan, Chen Su-Lee, Wang Lao, Jiang Zhipeng

Meizhou Hakka vs Shenzen Prediction

The visitors have an undeniable edge in this fixture, both in terms of history and, more importantly, recent form.

Meizhou's struggles at the back have caused them to drop many points already this season. They have already conceded as many goals as they have scored this campaign.

The visitors have done extremely well until this point to be in the mix with the perennial giants of the CSL. However, with two-thirds of the season left, they have a lot to prove in the division.

We expect the visitors to seal the win.

Prediction: Meizhou Hakka 1-3 Shenzen

