Melbourne City FC vs BG Pathum United prediction, preview, team news and more | AFC Champions League 2022-23

Melbourne City FC will lock horns with BG Pathum United in their penultimate group stage game in the AFC Champions League at the Leo Stadium on Wednesday.

The Thai club have been the surprise package in Group G. They have gone undefeated in their four league fixtures so far, recording three consecutive wins. Melbourne, meanwhile, are also undefeated in four games, playing out a 1-1 draw against Jeonnam Dragons last time around.

With third-placed Dragons having four points to their name and last-placed United City yet to open their account, the winner of this game could emerge the group winner.

Melbourne City FC vs BG Pathum United Head-to-Head

This will only be the second meeting between the two teams across competitions. They squared off in the campaign opener earlier this month at the Leo Stadium. The game ended in a 1-1 draw, with both goals coming in the first half.

Melbourne City FC form guide (all competitions): D-W-W-D-W.

BG Pathum United form guide (all competitions): W-W-W-D-W.

Melbourne City FC vs BG Pathum United Team News

Melbourne City FC

Florin Berenguer and midfielder Aiden O’Neill are the two long-term absentees for the Heart. There are no suspension concerns for the A-League side, though.

Injured: Florin Berenguer, Aiden O’Neill.

Doubtful: None.

Suspended: None.

Unavailable: None.

BG Pathum United

Chatchai Bootprom is a long-term absentee with an ACL injury. Chitchanok Xaysensourinthone, Tossaphol Chomchon and Thammayut Rakbun have not been selected for the group stage fixtures, so they remain unavailable for selection.

Injured: Chatchai Bootprom.

Doubtful: None.

Suspended: None.

Unavailable: Chitchanok Xaysensourinthone, Tossaphol Chomchon, Thammayut Rakbun.

Melbourne City FC vs BG Pathum United Predicted XIs

Melbourne City (4-3-3): Tom Glover (GK); Jordan Bos, Jordon Hall, Curtis Good, Kerrin Stokes; Rostyn Griffiths, Tsubasa Endoh, Taras Gomulka; Raphael Borges Rodrigues, Andrew Nabbout, Stefan Colakovski.

BG Pathum United (4-4-2): Kittipong Phuthawchueak (GK); Andres Tunez, Victor Cardozo, Nakin Wisetchat, Chaowat Weerachart; Sarach Yooyen, Peerapong Pichitchotirat, Surachart Sareepim, Nattapon Worasut; Diogo, Ikhsan Fandi.

Melbourne City FC vs BG Pathum United Prediction

The two teams are undefeated in their group campaign so far and will look to keep that going. They played out a draw in their previous outing, and the spoils could be shared again.

Prediction: Melbourne City FC 2-2 BG Pathum United.

