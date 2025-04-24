Melbourne City vs Adelaide United Prediction and Betting Tips | April 26, 2025

Melbourne City welcome Adelaide United to Melbourne Rectangular Stadium in the A-League on Saturday. The hosts are second in the standings with 44 points and need to avoid a loss in their last two games to secure a second-placed finish. United, meanwhile, are seventh, and are unlikely to qualify for the final series even with a win.

City are unbeaten in four league games. They saw their winning streak end after three games last week with a 2-2 draw at Western Sydney Wanderers. Kai Trewin scored a 12th-minute own goal but redeemed himself with a brace, including an 86th-minute equaliser.

Adelaide, meanwhile, were held to a 1-1 draw at Brisbane Roar in a crucial match earlier this week. Dylan Pierias gave United an early lead in the first half. Brisbane had a goal ruled out by VAR before Asumah Abubakar pulled them level in the 59th minute.

Melbourne City vs Adelaide United Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have crossed paths 45 times across competitions, with Adelaide leading 18-14.

Both teams registered home wins last season. United continued the trend with a 1-0 home win in the reverse fixture in February.

Melbourne have won seven of their eight home games in 2025, keeping six clean sheets.

Adelaide have won just one of their last 10 league games and have conceded at least thrice n six games.

Adelaide (53) have the second-best attacking record in the A-League this season.

City have the second-best defensive record, conceding 24 times.

Melbourne City vs Adelaide United Prediction

City are in strong form in 2025. Meanwhile, Adelaide went winless in eight games between February and April but are unbeaten in two games, winning one. They are winless in six away games, losing four and conceding at least four times in four games.

Melbourne have lost one of their last 11 A-League home meetings against Adelaide, and considering their impressive home record this year, expect them to record a narrow win.

Prediction: Melbourne 2-1 Adelaide

Melbourne City vs Adelaide United Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Melbourne to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

