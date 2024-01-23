Melbourne City vs Adelaide United Prediction and Betting Tips | January 25th 2024

Melbourne City will entertain Adelaide United at the Melbourne Rectangular Stadium in an A-League clash on Thursday.

The hosts have suffered back-to-back losses in the league and are coming on the back of a 2-1 defeat to Central Coast Mariners in their away game last week.

The visitors have enjoyed an unbeaten start to 2024 and after two consecutive draws, they recorded a 4-3 win over Sydney on January 13th. Hiroshi Ibusuki bagged a hat-trick while Nestory Irankunda added a goal in the first half. They have enjoyed a 12-day hiatus for the match and should be well-rested here.

Melbourne City vs Adelaide United Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have met 43 times across all competitions thus far. The visitors have the upper hand in the head-to-head record with 17 wins. The hosts have 13 wins to their name and 13 games have ended in stalemates.

Eight of the last nine meetings between the two teams have produced over 2.5 goals.

The visitors are unbeaten in their last three meetings against the hosts, recording two wins.

The two teams have enjoyed exactly the same results in 13 league games thus far, with five wins and defeats apiece. They've both played out three draws.

The visitors have outscored the hosts 27-24 in 13 games while the hosts have a slightly better defensive record, conceding two goals fewer (21).

Adelaide United registered a thumping 6-0 win at home in the reverse fixture in October. It was the biggest win in this fixture.

Melbourne City have suffered just one loss in their last ten home meetings against the visitors.

Melbourne City vs Adelaide United Prediction

City have seen a drop in form recently as after going unbeaten in eight games, they have suffered two consecutive losses. They have scored just once in these defeats while conceding three goals and will look to return to winning ways. At home, they have lost just once to United since 2016.

They were without Samuel Souprayen in their loss to Central Coast Mariners, who is nursing a groin injury. Nuno Reis was also absent as he left the squad to be with his pregnant wife.

The Reds have enjoyed an unbeaten run in three games in 2024 and will look to build on that. They have scored seven goals in these games but have also conceded six times. They have suffered three consecutive losses in their travels, failing to score in their last two games, which is a cause for concern.

While Melbourne City have lost two games in a row, they have a good home record against the visitors and have lost just one of their last six home games in all competitions. With that in mind, a draw is likely to ensue.

Prediction: Melbourne City 2-2 Adelaide United

Melbourne City vs Adelaide United Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Ben Halloran to score or assist any time - Yes