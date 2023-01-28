Melbourne City vs Adelaide United Prediction and Betting Tips | January 29, 2023

Melbourne City will host Adelaide United at AAMI Park in A-League action on Sunday (January 29).

The hosts are eyeing a third straight A-League Men Premiership title, making a blistering start to the new season. Melbourne have opened a five-point lead atop the standings with a game in hand. They have recorded only one defeat in 12 league games, winning eight and drawing three.

However, City Boys have dropped four points in their last two games against Western Sydney and Brisbane Roar, which ended in stalemates. They will hope to redeem themselves by claiming maximum points. Melbourne won their last clash 2-1, but the previous two ended in a draw and a win for Adelaide United.

Adelaide, meanwhile, finished fourth out of 12 teams last season. They're currently fifth in the standings, winning five of 13 games, drawing four, and losing four and are eight points behind the leaders. They could be overhauled by four other teams if they go down in Melbourne.

The Reds have struggled on the road this season, claiming one victory, two draws and two losses in their last five games. Adelaide beat Melbourne at AAMI Park last February and will look to draw inspiration from that win.

Melbourne City vs Adelaide United Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Melbourne have won once, drawn thrice and lost once against Adelaide in their last five games.

The hosts have won thrice, drawn once and lost once in their last five home games against Adelaide.

Melbourne have won four of their last five games at home across competitions, losing once.

Adelaide have won once, drawn twice and lost twice in their last five games on the road across competitions.

Melbourne have won thrice and drawn twice in their last five games, while Adelaide have won twice, drawn once and lost twice in the same period.

Form Guide: Melbourne – D-D-W-W-W; Adelaide – W-D-L-W-L.

Melbourne City vs Adelaide United Prediction

The hosts’ talisman Jamie Maclaren, with 13 goals, will be in the spotlight once again. Marco Tilio has five assists.

The hosts, meanwhile, must watch out for Craig Goodwin, who has five goals and four assists this season. Melbourne have better players to make a difference and should take the win.

Prediction: Melbourne City 2-1 Adelaide United

Melbourne City vs Adelaide United Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Melbourne

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Melbourne to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Adelaide to score - Yes

