Melbourne City vs Adelaide United prediction, preview, team news and more | A-League 2021-22

The A-League returns to the fold with another set of matches this week as Melbourne City take on Adelaide United on Tuesday. Both teams have been impressive this season and will want to win this game.
Adelaide United are in fourth place in the A-League standings and have done fairly well so far. The away side played out a 1-1 draw with Wellington Phoenix last week and will want to bounce back in this fixture.
Melbourne City, on the other hand, are in second place in the league table at the moment and have improved after a poor start to their campaign. The reigning champions eased past Western Sydney Wanderers by a 3-1 margin in their previous game and will want a similar result this week.
Melbourne City vs Adelaide United Head-to-Head
Adelaide United have a slight edge over Melbourne City and have won 14 out of 37 matches played between the two teams. Melbourne City have managed 12 victories against Adelaide United and will look to cut the deficit this week.
The previous meeting between the two teams took place last month and ended in a 2-2 draw. Both teams committed errors on the day and will need to be more robust on Tuesday.
Melbourne City form guide in the A-League: W-W-L-W-D
Adelaide United form guide in the A-League: D-L-W-W-D
Melbourne City vs Adelaide United Team News
Melbourne City
Stefan Colakovski has also recovered from his illness and could feature in this game. Jamie Maclaren, Connor Metcalfe, Craig Goodwin, and Mathew Leckie are back from international duty and will be available for selection.
Injured: None
Doubtful: None
Suspended: None
Adelaide United
Kusini Yengi and Nick Ansell are injured at the moment and have been ruled out of this fixture. Nathan Konstandopoulos is also yet to hit full fitness and will not be included in the squad.
Injured: Kusini Yengi, Nick Ansell, Nathan Konstandopoulos
Doubtful: None
Suspended: None
Melbourne City vs Adelaide United Predicted XI
Melbourne City Predicted XI (4-3-3): Tom Glover; Scott Galloway, Rostyn Griffiths, Curtis Good, Scott Jamieson; Aiden O'Neill, Connor Metcalfe, Florin Berenguer; Mathew Leckie, Andrew Nabbout, Jamie Maclaren
Adelaide United Predicted XI (4-3-3): Joe Gauci; Ryan Kitto, George Timotheou, Jacob Tratt, Javi Lopez; Juande, Isaias Sanchez, Craig Goodwin; George Blackwood, Bernardo Oliveira, Stefan Mauk
Melbourne City vs Adelaide United Predicted XI
Melbourne City have stuttered this season but have managed to improve in recent weeks. The hosts are back with a largely full-strength side this week and have a point to prove in this fixture.
Adelaide United can be a formidable team on their day but have issues to address going into this game. Both teams are evenly matched at the moment and could share the spoils this week.
Also ReadArticle Continues below
Prediction: Melbourne City 1-1 Adelaide United