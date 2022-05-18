Adelaide United vs Melbourne City prediction, preview, team news and more | A-League 2021-22

The A-League is back in action with a round of semi-final matches this week as Melbourne City take on Adelaide United on Wednesday. The two teams have been impressive in recent weeks and have a point to prove in this fixture.

Melbourne City finished at the top of the league table and will be intent on retaining their crown this season. The reigning champions edged Wellington Phoenix to a 2-1 victory in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this week.

Adelaide United, on the other hand, are in fourth place in the league table at the moment and have been fairly impressive so far. The home side eased past Central Coast Mariners by a 3-1 margin last week and will be confident ahead of this match.

Adelaide United vs Melbourne City Head-to-Head

Adelaide United have a good record against Melbourne City and have won 16 out of the 39 matches played between the two sides. Melbourne City have managed 12 victories against Adelaide United and will want to cut the deficit on Wednesday.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in February this year and ended in a 2-1 victory for Adelaide United. Melbourne City were poor on the day and will need to bounce back this week.

Adelaide United form guide in the A-League: W-W-W-W-W

Melbourne City form guide in the A-League: W-L-L-W-W

Adelaide United vs Melbourne City Team News

Adelaide United have a point to prove

Adelaide United

Lachlan Barr sustained a groin injury last week and has been sidelined for this fixture. Mohamed Toure and Nick Ansell are yet to reach full fitness, however, and will not be included in the squad for this encounter.

Injured: Mohamed Toure, Nick Ansell, Lachlan Barr

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Melbourne City are in good form

Melbourne City

Curtis Good served his suspension against Wellington Phoenix and will be available for selection. Florin Berenguer and Aiden O'Neill remain injured and will be excluded from the squad.

Injured: Florin Berenguer, Aiden O'Neill

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Adelaide United vs Melbourne City Predicted XI

Adelaide United (4-2-3-1): Steven Hall; Ryan Kitto, Isaías, George Timotheou, Joshua Cavallo; Asad Kasumovic, Louis D'Arrigo; Craig Goodwin, Nathan Konstandopoulos, Lachlan Brook; Joe Caletti

Melbourne City FC @MelbourneCity 𝗟𝗢𝗖𝗞𝗘𝗗 𝗜𝗡



Adelaide United it is



𝐅𝐢𝐫𝐬𝐭 𝐋𝐞𝐠

🗓 Wednesday 18 May

7:05pm

🏟 Coopers Stadium



𝐒𝐞𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐝 𝐋𝐞𝐠

🗓 Sunday 22 May

2:05pm

Melbourne City Predicted XI (4-3-3): Tom Glover; Jordan Bos, Curtis Good, Nuno Reis, Kerrin Stokes; Rostyn Griffiths, Tsubasa Endoh, Taras Gomulka; Raphael Borges Rodrigues, Andrew Nabbout, Stefan Colakovski

Adelaide United vs Melbourne City Prediction

Melbourne City have had their problems over the past month but have been largely impressive this season. The away side has built an excellent squad this season and has a point to prove this week.

Adelaide United have managed to hit a purple patch in recent weeks and can pull off an upset on their day. Melbourne City have been the better team this season, however, and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Adelaide United 1-3 Melbourne City

