Melbourne City vs Adelaide United prediction, preview, team news and more | A-League 2021-22

The A-League is back in action with another set of semi-final fixtures this weekend as Adelaide United lock horns with Melbourne City on Saturday. Both teams clashed in the first leg last week and will want to take it up a notch in this fixture.

Melbourne City have finished at the top of the A-League standings this season and have been impressive so far. The reigning champions will be intent on defending their league crown and will need to step up in this fixture.

Adelaide United, on the other hand, secured a fourth-place finish in the league table and have also been in good form so far. The away side put up an impressive display last week and have a point to prove in this match.

Melbourne City vs Adelaide United Head-to-Head

Adelaide United have a good record against Melbourne City and have won 16 out of the 40 matches played between the two sides. Melbourne City have managed 12 victories against Adelaide United and will want to cut the deficit on Saturday.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in the first leg last week and ended in a 0-0 stalemate. Both teams wasted chances on the day and will need to be more ruthless this weekend.

Melbourne City form guide in the A-League: D-W-L-L-W

Adelaide United form guide in the A-League: D-W-W-W-W

Melbourne City vs Adelaide United Team News

Melbourne City are in good form

Melbourne City

Curtis Good served his suspension against Wellington Phoenix and will be available for selection. Florin Berenguer and Aiden O'Neill remain injured and will be excluded from the squad.

Injured: Florin Berenguer, Aiden O'Neill

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Adelaide United have a point to prove

Adelaide United

Lachlan Barr sustained a groin injury last week and has been sidelined for this fixture. Mohamed Toure and Nick Ansell are yet to reach full fitness, however, and will not be included in the squad for this encounter.

Injured: Mohamed Toure, Nick Ansell, Lachlan Barr

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Melbourne City vs Adelaide United Predicted XI

Melbourne City Predicted XI (4-3-3): Tom Glover; Jordan Bos, Curtis Good, Nuno Reis, Kerrin Stokes; Rostyn Griffiths, Tsubasa Endoh, Taras Gomulka; Raphael Borges Rodrigues, Andrew Nabbout, Stefan Colakovski

Adelaide United Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Steven Hall; Ryan Kitto, Isaías, George Timotheou, Joshua Cavallo; Asad Kasumovic, Louis D'Arrigo; Craig Goodwin, Nathan Konstandopoulos, Lachlan Brook; Joe Caletti

Melbourne City vs Adelaide United Prediction

Melbourne City have dominated the A-League for well over a year and will want to sustain their moment for the remainder of the month. The league leaders have excellent players at their disposal and are well-placed ahead of this game.

Adelaide United can pack a punch on their day but will need to work hard to make their mark this weekend. Melbourne City are the better team on paper and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Melbourne City 2-1 Adelaide United

