Melbourne City vs Brisbane Roar Prediction and Betting Tips | April 11th 2025

Melbourne City will invite Brisbane Roar to Melbourne Rectangular Stadium in the A-League on Friday. City are third in the standings with 40 points, six fewer than league leaders Auckland. Roar have won just two of their 21 league games and are in 12th place in the standings with 11 points.

The hosts made it two wins on the trot last week, with a 1-0 home triumph over the Central Coast Mariners. Medin Memeti scored the only goal of the match in the 29th minute, and Kai Trewin picked up his first clean sheet of the league campaign.

The visitors suffered a second consecutive loss in the A-League last week as they fell to a 5-1 home loss to Macarthur. Asumah Abubakar scored in the 28th minute to give them the lead, but Macarthur equalized in the 44th minute and scored four times in the second half.

Melbourne City vs Brisbane Roar Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have crossed paths 44 times in all competitions. City have been the better side in these meetings, recording 24 wins. Roar have 13 wins, and seven games have ended in draws.

City have won their two league meetings against the visitors this season, including a 1-0 home triumph in January.

The hosts have the best defensive record in the A-League this season, conceding 20 goals in 22 games.

Melbourne have won six of their seven home games in 2025 and have also kept clean sheets in these wins.

Brisbane Roar have registered two wins in the A-League this season, with both registered in their travels.

The visitors have won just one of their last nine meetings against City while suffering seven losses.

Melbourne City vs Brisbane Roar Prediction

Hearts have won four of their last five league games while keeping clean sheets. They are on a 10-game winning streak at home against the visitors and are strong favorites.

Roar went unbeaten in their three league games in March but have lost their last two games. Notably, they have lost just one of their last five away games while recording two wins.

Considering the current form of the two teams and City's dominance in this fixture, we back the hosts to record a comfortable win.

Prediction: Melbourne City 3-1 Brisbane Roar

Melbourne City vs Brisbane Roar Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Melbourne City to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

