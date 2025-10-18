Melbourne City vs Buriram United Prediction and Betting Tips | October 20th 2025

Melbourne City will host Buriram United at the Melbourne Rectangular Stadium on Monday in the third round of their 2025-26 AFC Champions League Elite campaign. The home side are the reigning Australia A-League champions but have endured a poor return to action this season, going winless in all four of their games so far.

Ad

They suffered a 2-0 home defeat to Sanfrecce Hiroshima in their first Champions League Elite game, failing to register a single shot on target throughout the contest. They then headed to Japan to face Vissel Kobe in their second game, which they lost 1-0 after conceding in the 94th minute.

Buriram United, meanwhile, kicked off their continental campaign with a 2-1 comeback win over JDT, finding themselves a goal down at the break before Suphanat Mueanta and Robert Zulj netted second-half goals to secure maximum points for the Thunder Castle.

Ad

Trending

The visitors, however, suffered a heavy 3-0 defeat to South Korean side Seoul in game two and will be looking to bounce back next week to climb up from seventh place in the East.

Melbourne City vs Buriram United Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Monday's game will mark the third meeting between the two teams, with both sides winning a game apiece in their previous matchups.

The two teams last faced off in the 2023-24 AFC Champions League Elite with the visitors winning the group-stage clash 1-0.

Of the 24 teams participating in the Champions League Elite this season, City are the only side yet to score a goal after the opening two rounds.

The visitors are without a clean sheet in their last six games across all competitions and have managed just one in their last 11.

Ad

Melbourne City vs Buriram United Prediction

City have lost three of their four competitive games this season, failing to score any goals in each of those defeats. They will, however, be hopeful of a positive result next week and will rely heavily on their home advantage to achieve that.

Buriram are on a run of back-to-back winless outings after winning six of their previous seven. They have the stronger side ahead of Monday's game and should come out on top here.

Ad

Prediction: Melbourne City 1-2 Buriram United

Melbourne City vs Buriram United Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Buriram United to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Each of the visitors' last six matches have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in five of the visitors' last six matches)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Soyoye Jedidiah Jedidiah is a European and international football journalist at Sportskeeda, who has been covering match previews for more than 3 years. Currently pursuing an engineering degree from the University of Ibadan, he conducts thorough research and ensures to be up-to-date with football news across the globe to create the most accurate previews.



A Manchester United fan, Jedidiah fell in love with football and the Red Devils since their UEFA Champions League triumph over Chelsea in 2008. He is a big fan of Robert Lewandowski and his historic performances from 2020, but feels that only Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe are capable of replicating the Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo rivalry. His all-time favorite manager is Carlo Ancelotti due to the Italian's remarkable composure in difficult moments of a contest. Spain's 1-0 win over Netherlands in the final of the 2010 FIFA World Cup is etched in his memory forever.



A true student of the game, Jedidiah relishes identifying hidden gems from lower-tiered leagues such as the EFL Championship and the Eredivisie. When not creating previews, he likes playing football and reading books. Know More