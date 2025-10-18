Melbourne City vs Buriram United Prediction and Betting Tips | October 20th 2025

Melbourne City will host Buriram United at the Melbourne Rectangular Stadium on Monday in the third round of their 2025-26 AFC Champions League Elite campaign. The home side are the reigning Australia A-League champions but have endured a poor return to action this season, going winless in all four of their games so far.
They suffered a 2-0 home defeat to Sanfrecce Hiroshima in their first Champions League Elite game, failing to register a single shot on target throughout the contest. They then headed to Japan to face Vissel Kobe in their second game, which they lost 1-0 after conceding in the 94th minute.
Buriram United, meanwhile, kicked off their continental campaign with a 2-1 comeback win over JDT, finding themselves a goal down at the break before Suphanat Mueanta and Robert Zulj netted second-half goals to secure maximum points for the Thunder Castle.
The visitors, however, suffered a heavy 3-0 defeat to South Korean side Seoul in game two and will be looking to bounce back next week to climb up from seventh place in the East.
Melbourne City vs Buriram United Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- Monday's game will mark the third meeting between the two teams, with both sides winning a game apiece in their previous matchups.
- The two teams last faced off in the 2023-24 AFC Champions League Elite with the visitors winning the group-stage clash 1-0.
- Of the 24 teams participating in the Champions League Elite this season, City are the only side yet to score a goal after the opening two rounds.
- The visitors are without a clean sheet in their last six games across all competitions and have managed just one in their last 11.
Melbourne City vs Buriram United Prediction
City have lost three of their four competitive games this season, failing to score any goals in each of those defeats. They will, however, be hopeful of a positive result next week and will rely heavily on their home advantage to achieve that.
Buriram are on a run of back-to-back winless outings after winning six of their previous seven. They have the stronger side ahead of Monday's game and should come out on top here.
Prediction: Melbourne City 1-2 Buriram United
Melbourne City vs Buriram United Betting Tips
Tip 1 - Result: Buriram United to win
Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Each of the visitors' last six matches have produced more than 2.5 goals)
Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in five of the visitors' last six matches)