Melbourne City vs Buriram United Prediction and Betting Tips | November 8th 2023

Melbourne City will welcome Buriram United to AAMI Park for an AFC Champions League clash on Wednesday.

The home side are coming into the game on the back of a routine 2-0 home victory over Sydney FC in the Australian A-League over the weekend. Steven Ugarkovic and Jamie Maclaren scored in either half to inspire the victory.

Buriram United, meanwhile, had to settle for a share of the spoils in a goalless draw at home to Pathum United in the Thai League. Goran Causic missed a first-half penalty for the hosts.

The Thunder Castle will turn their attention back to the continent where their last game saw them suffer a 2-0 defeat at home to Melbourne City.

The defeat left them in third place in Group H with three points to show for their efforts in as many games. Melbourne City are group leaders with seven points to their name.

Melbourne City vs Buriram Utd Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Their clash in Thailand a fortnight ago is the only meeting between the two sides.

Four of Buriram's last five games in all competitions have seen at least one side fail to find the back of the net.

Seven of Melbourne City's 10 competitive games this season have produced three goals or more.

Buriram are winless in five games in all competitions (three draws, two losses).

Melbourne City's three games in the AFC Champions League have produced at least nine corner kicks.

Melbourne City vs Buriram Utd Prediction

Melbourne City are competing in the AFC Champions League for only the second time in their history. They narrowly missed out on qualification to the knockout rounds in 2022 by goal difference. They have a chance to make amends this time around and have their destiny in their hands, with a three-point advantage.

Buriram, for their part, started their continental campaign on a bright note, with a comfortable home victory over Zhejiang Professional. Things have tailed off since then and they need to avoid defeat here to ensure they do not fall out of in the qualification race.

We are backing Melbourne City to claim a comfortable win and clean sheet.

Prediction: Melbourne City 3-0 Buriram Utd

Melbourne City vs Buriram Utd Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Melbourne City to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Melbourne City to score over 1.5 goals

Tip 5 - Over 8.5 corner kicks