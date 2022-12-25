Melbourne City vs Central Coast Mariners Prediction and Betting Tips | December 27, 2022

Melbourne City will entertain Central Coast Mariners at the Melbourne Rectangular Stadium in the A-League on Tuesday (December 27).

The hosts' previous league game against local rivals Melbourne Victory was postponed, as fans rushed onto the pitch and City goalkeeper Tom Glover was hit in the head by a metal bucket. Nonetheless, they remain atop the stnadings.

The Mariners, meanwhile, have recorded consecutive wins to climb to fourth in the league table. In their previous outing, goals from Marco Tulio, Jason Cummings, and Beni N'Kololo helped them to a 3-0 home win.

Melbourne have 16 points, while the visitors trail them by just three in the standings, but the hosts have a game in hand.

Melbourne City vs Central Coast Mariners Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have locked horns 34 times across competitions. Melbourne lead 15-12, while seven games have been drawn.

Melbourne have won their last four games against the Marienrs, including a 3-2 win when they last met in the A-League in February.

The Mariners have the best attacking record in the A-League, scoring 18 goals in eight games.

Melbourne have scored 15 goals in seven games, which is the third-best attacking record in the competition.

Melbourne have the best defensive record in the competition this season, conceding six goals in seven games.

Only Melbourne (5) have recorded more wins in the A-League this season than the Mariners (4).

Melbourne City vs Central Coast Mariners Prediction

Melbourne have won their last ten home games against the Mariners, and the trend could continue. They are unbeaten at home this season, scoring eight times in three games and conceding just thrice.

Melbourne City FC @MelbourneCity 🏼



See both squads in action this Tuesday night at AAMI Park!



🎟 melbc.it/tickets The perfect last minute Christmas presentSee both squads in action this Tuesday night at AAMI Park! The perfect last minute Christmas present 🎅🏼See both squads in action this Tuesday night at AAMI Park!🎟 melbc.it/tickets https://t.co/hleJ86UnGf

The Mariners, meanwhile, are unbeaten on their travels this term but given their poor record in recent meetings against the reigning champions, the hosts should eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Melbourne City 2-1 Central Coast Mariners

Melbourne City vs Central Coast Mariners Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Melbourne

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5

Tip 3: Melbourne to score first - Yes

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half

Tip 5: Jamie Maclaren to score any time - Yes

Poll : 0 votes