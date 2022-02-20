Melbourne City vs Central Coast Mariners prediction, preview, team news and more | A-League 2021-22

Melbourne City welcome Central Coast Mariners to AAMI Park for an Australian A-League fixture on Tuesday.

The hosts currently trail table-toppers Western United by one point, having garnered 22 points from 13 matches so far.

They come into the game on the back of a comfortable 3-0 victory over Newcastle Jets at the same ground on Friday. Jamie Maclaren, Mathew Leckie and Carl Jenkinson all found the back of the net for the defending champions.

Central Coast Mariners fell to a 1-0 defeat away to Melbourne Victory a day later. Nishian Velupillay's injury-time winner proved to be the difference between the two sides.

The defeat left the Mariners in 10th spot in the table, having accrued just 11 points from 10 matches played so far.

Melbourne City vs Central Coast Mariners Head-to-Head

The two sides have clashed on 33 occasions in the past and Melbourne City have a slightly better record with 14 wins to their name.

Central Coast were victorious on 12 occasions while seven matches in the past ended in a share of the spoils.

Their most recent clash came in January when Maclaren, Andrew Nabbout and Jenkinson all found the back of the net to help Melbourne secure a 3-1 away win.

Melbourne City form guide: W-L-W-W-L

Central Coast Mariners form guide: L-D-D-L-L

Melbourne City vs Central Coast Mariners Team News

Melbourne City

Scott Jamieson sustained an injury against Adelaide last week and is still on the treatment table.

Injury: Scott Jamieson

Suspension: None

Central Coast Mariners

There are no known injury or suspension concerns for Nick Montgomery's side.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

Melbourne City vs Central Coast Mariners Predicted XI

Melbourne City Predicted XI (4-3-3): Tom Glover; Scott Galloway, Rostyn Griffiths, Curtis Good, Carl Jenkinson; Aiden O'Neill, Connor Metcalfe, Florin Berenguer; Mathew Leckie, Andrew Nabbout, Jamie Maclaren

Central Coast Mariners Predicted XI (4-4-2): Mark Birighitti; Jacob Farrell, Kye Rowles, Lewis Miller, Storm Roux; Max Balard, Oliver Bozanic, Beni N'Kololo, Josh Nisbet; Marco Urena, Moresche

Melbourne City vs Central Coast Mariners Prediction

Melbourne City are still on course to successfully retain the league crown they won last year and will be looking to register another win in front of their fans.

Central Coast Mariners have struggled for consistency this season and might be unable to match the level of their hosts. We are backing Melbourne to secure a comfortable victory in addition to a clean sheet.

Prediction: Melbourne City 3-0 Central Coast Mariners

