Melbourne City vs Jeonnam Dragons prediction, preview, team news and more | AFC Champions League 2022-23

The AFC Champions League group stage reaches the halfway point as Melbourne City lock horns against the Jeonnam Dragons on Thursday at the Leo Stadium.

The Australian side are currently at the top of the Group G standings with a win and a draw in two games so far. They overcame United City FC on Monday, with Marco Tilio's brace helping them to a 3-0 win.

After kicking off their league campaign with a win, Jeonnam Dragons fell to a shock 2-0 loss to BG Pathum United on Monday. Jeonnam currently play in the second division of the Korean football system and secured a place in the continental competition thanks to their Korean FA Cup triumph last season.

Melbourne City vs Jeonnam Dragons Head-to-Head

This will be the first competitive meeting between the two sides as this will be the first appearance in the competition for the A-League winners.

Melbourne City form guide (all competitions): W-D-W-W-W

Jeonnam Dragons form guide (all competitions): L-W-L-L-D

Melbourne City vs Jeonnam Dragons Team News

Melbourne City

Florin Berenguer and Aiden O’Neill remain the two absentees for the Heart with hamstring and foot injuries respectively. Connor Metcalfe tested positive for COVID-19 last week and will have to test negative before the game.

Melbourne City FC @MelbourneCity



📸 #PhotoOfTheDay | #CmonCity We'll play our next Group G fixture in the early hours of Friday morning (AEST) when we take on Jeonnam Dragons We'll play our next Group G fixture in the early hours of Friday morning (AEST) when we take on Jeonnam Dragons 💪📸 #PhotoOfTheDay | #CmonCity https://t.co/qxohshfeYw

Injuries: Aiden O'Neill, Florin Berenguer.

Doubtful: Scott Galloway, Connor Metcalfe

Unavailable: None

Jeonnam Dragons

Jonathan Balotelli and Hee-won Choi were not named in the first two games of the Champions League for the Dragons. It has been reported that the two players are currently out with injuries.

Injuries: Jonathan Balotelli, Hee-won Choi.

Doubtful: None

Unavailable: None

Melbourne City vs Jeonnam Dragons Predicted XIs

Melbourne City (4-3-3): Tom Glover (GK); Scott Jamieson, Curtis Good, Nuno Reis, Carl Jenkinson; Taras Gomulka, Rostyn Griffiths, Andrew Nabbout; Mathew Leckie, Jamie Maclaren, Marco Tilio.

Jeonnam Dragons (3-5-2): Kim Da-Sol (GK); Han Ho-gang, Ko Tae-Won, Jang Soon-Hyeok; Lee Seok-Hyun, Sato, Jeong Ho-Jin, Lee Seon-Geol, Leonard Pllana; Park In-Hyeok, Im Chan-Wool.

Melbourne City vs Jeonnam Dragons Prediction

Melbourne City have looked solid in their debut Champions League campaign and continued their fine A-League form into the competition. They have kept a clean sheet in five of their last six games across all competitions and are strong favorites here.

Jeonnam, on the other hand, are yet to find their groove and are expected to come up short against Melbourne City.

Prediction: Melbourne City 3-1 Jeonnam Dragons.

