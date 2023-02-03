Melbourne City vs Macarthur Prediction and Betting Tips | February 4, 2023 

Melbourne City and Macarthur FC will battle for three points in an Australian A-League matchday 15 fixture on Saturday (February 4).

The hosts are coming off a 3-3 draw against Adelaide United at the same venue last weekend. Jamie Maclaren scored an injury time penalty to level matters for the hosts after his team were two goals down.

Macarthur, meanwhile, also shared the spoils in their previous outing, in a 2-2 draw against Western United despite being reduced to ten men. All four goals came in the second half, with Lachlan Wales, Liam Miller, Jed Drew and Nicolas Milanovic scoring.

The draw left the Bulls in sixth spot, having garnered 18 points from 14 games. Melbourne, meanwhile, lead the way at the summit with 28 points, five points above second-placed Central Coast Mariners.

Melbourne City vs Macarthur FC Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Melbourne have won four and drawn one of their last five clashes against Macarthur.

Their most recent meeting in March 2022 saw Melbourne win 1-0 away.

Melbourne are on a six-game unbeaten run, with their last three ending in a share of the spoils.

Four of Macarthur's last five games have produced at least three goals.

Melbourne have scored at least twice in five of their last six home games.

The hosts have the best defensive record in the league, conceding just 11 goals in 13 games.

Macarthur have kept a clean sheet in just one of their last six road games.

Melbourne City vs Macarthur FC Prediction

Melbourne's quest to end the regular season at the summit of the table has hit a snag in recent weeks, with the City Blues drawing their ast three games. However, they're on a six-game unbeaten run and hold a five-point advantage at the summit.

Macarthur, meanwhile, will look to register their first win over Melbourne City, but their weak defence could be exploited by the hosts.

Melbourne should claim a comfortable win in a high-scoring game.

Prediction: Melbourne 3-1 Macarthur

Melbourne City vs Macarthur FC Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Melbourne to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Melbourne to score in both halves

